The future of vision correction has arrived in Bali with the opening of Ciputra SMG Eye Clinic (CSEC) Bali, bringing advanced eye care that was previously available only in Jakarta and Surabaya. Located within Icon Bali Mall, the clinic is the first on the island to offer ReLEx® SMILE PRO – a next-generation LASIK procedure that corrects vision rapidly with minimal discomfort.

The clinic is part of Ciputra Healthcare’s partnership with Singapore Medical Group, which has operated eye centres across Indonesia since 2015. Over the years, the group has helped thousands of people set aside their glasses and contact lenses. Now, with the launch of its Bali branch, both local and international communities can access state-of-the-art eye treatment without leaving the island.

Leading the clinic is Dr. Ni Kompyang Rahayu, Sp.M(K), supported by a team of experienced ophthalmologists. She explains that the clinic’s focus goes beyond medical results – it’s also about ensuring patient comfort. The cutting-edge ReLEx® SMILE PRO technology uses the VisuMax® 800 Femtosecond Laser, completing each procedure in about eight seconds per eye. With no corneal flap involved, patients experience faster recovery, fewer complications, and often notice clearer vision immediately, with full results in just a few days.

To enhance convenience, CSEC Bali offers a LASIK Staycation package, created in collaboration with luxury hotels in Sanur. The package includes airport transfers (Ngurah Rai International Airport – Hotel – CSEC Bali at Icon Bali Mall), allowing patients to combine their treatment with a relaxing getaway.

Beyond LASIK, the clinic also provides general eye care and will soon expand its services to include cataract treatment. Its facilities feature dedicated treatment and recovery rooms designed for comfort, as well as high safety standards and waste management systems.

Sanur’s diverse demographic makes it an ideal home for the new clinic. Its location also serves as a gateway for travellers heading to Nusa Penida and nearby islands, positioning CSEC Bali as a convenient destination for both residents and visitors seeking advanced eye care.

For more information, please contact +62 823 1355 0677 or visit ciputrasmgeyeclinicbali.com

Ciputra SMG Eye Clinic – Icon Bali

Jl. Danau Tamblingan No.27

+62 823 1355 0677

@lasikindonesia.bali

ciputrasmgeyeclinicbali.com