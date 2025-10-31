Bali welcomes a new era in education as The British School of Bali (BSB) opened its doors on 1 September 2025 and is now enrolling students aged 2 to 11.

Set amidst the lush landscapes and tranquil surroundings of Ubud, The British School of Bali provides an environment where every child is recognised as unique and encouraged to flourish. Rooted in curiosity, creativity, and compassion, BSB aims to inspire a lifelong passion for learning while nurturing values that shape confident and capable young individuals.

The school’s mission is to deliver an exceptional British education enriched by the opportunities of its island setting. Dedicated to high academic standards, creativity, and personal growth, BSB also promotes a deep appreciation for nature and community. With small class sizes and a strong sense of belonging, every child is known and supported to develop confidence, curiosity, and resilience – qualities that prepare them to thrive both in learning and in life.

The curriculum reflects the academic rigour of the British system, with a strong programme in English, Mathematics, and the Sciences, alongside rich provision in Physical Education (taught five times per week), Music, and Social and Emotional Learning (SEL). Outdoor learning, inspired by Bali’s landscapes, encourages exploration, wellbeing, and environmental awareness.

Led by teachers drawn from the top 5% of the international teaching workforce, BSB combines expertise with genuine care. The school features its own spacious, well-equipped classrooms filled with natural light, a sports pitch, and playground, while also enjoying access to Onyx Park Resort’s outstanding facilities – including three swimming pools, a ninja gym, a parkour and gymnastics suite, and dedicated areas for art and science. Students also enjoy restaurant-quality catering provided by Onyx Park Resort’s Buttersweet Restaurant, ensuring healthy and balanced meals every day.

The British School of Bali invites families to experience a community where learning is purposeful, personal, and world-class.

For more information, please contact +62 821 4408 7507 or visit britishschool.id

The British School of Bali

Jl. Sri Wedari No.24, Tegallalang, Kecamatan Ubud

+62 821 4408 7507

@britishschoolbali

britishschool.id