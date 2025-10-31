ISMAYA Group continues to make its presence known in Bali with the opening of The People’s Café at Beachwalk Shopping Centre, Kuta – marking the brand’s second outlet in Bali and 60th outlet nationwide. The new venue celebrates familiar flavours and heartwarming comfort food while introducing a refreshed coffee experience in collaboration with Djournal Coffee.

Since first opening its doors in 2013, The People’s Café has become a household name for Indonesian classics served with a contemporary twist. Staying true to its concept of “Jajanan Semua Orang” or “Everyone’s Snack”, the restaurant presents a diverse selection of local favourites – from fried rice and satay to beloved street snacks reimagined in a modern style.

Adding to the excitement, Djournal Coffee makes a nostalgic return to the island through this new outlet. Once a favourite hangout for Bali’s coffee enthusiasts, Djournal brings back its signature warmth and quality brews, now infused with a relaxed, beachside vibe perfectly suited to Kuta’s energy.

Blending modern design with cosy comfort, The People’s Café presents an inviting space to gather with friends, get some work done, or unwind by the shore. Guests can indulge in signature dishes such as Nasi Goreng Sei Kecombrang, Nasi Ayam Geprek Komplit, Kwetiau Goreng Peranakan, Roti Bakar Gempal, Es Pisang Ijo, Cireng, and Tahu Cabe Garam – best enjoyed alongside Djournal Coffee’s signature drinks.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 8137 3435 or follow @thepeoplescafe on Instagram.

The People’s Café at Beachwalk Shopping Centre

Jl. Pantai Kuta Lantai 1, Kuta

+62 811 8137 3435

@thepeoplescafe

ismaya.com