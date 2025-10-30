Bali’s creative scene welcomes an exciting new addition with the opening of Klay Bar Bali, the island’s first ceramic painting bar and bistro located in Canggu. Established and operated by women, Klay Bar Bali is a space where art, great food, and conversation converge in a relaxed yet inspiring setting.

Beyond your typical art studio, Klay Bar Bali is a women-owned creative bar created to spark self-expression through hand-painted ceramics while savouring a curated menu of invigorating drinks and scrumptious bites. Whether you’re a beginner or a skilled artist, Klay Bar Bali welcomes all to unwind, paint, laugh, chat, and create something that is distinctively theirs.

The space was create to celebrate creativity without pressure, where guests can connect, network, recharge, and express freely. Whether you come alone, together with your friends, or join one of the networking events, the venue is about community and women supporting women.

At Klay Bar, guests are given the choice of a variety of ceramics, from mugs and plates to bowls. Once they’ve chosen, guests can sit down with all the tools they need to paint and customise their piece. As guests paint, they can indulge on signature spritzers or 0% alcohol options, savour small bites made with local ingredients, and revel in the upbeat, welcoming ambience.

On top of its daily sessions, Klay Bar also organises private events, creative workshops, and women-led networking nights, nurturing a community where collaboration and artistry flow naturally. The concept combines art, lifestyle, and empowerment, reflecting Bali’s evolving cultural scene where creativity is celebrated as a shared experience.

Klay Bar Bali is open daily from 10 AM to 11 PM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 812 3978 9820 or follow @klaybarbali on Instagram.

Klay Bar Bali

Jl. Tanah Barak No.1a, Canggu

+62 812 3978 9820

@klaybarbali

klaybarbali.com