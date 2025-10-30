Ubud welcomes a new Italian restaurant to its culinary scene with the opening of Cantina Classe Ubud. Following the success of its first outlet in Canggu, the Italian dining venue now expands to the lush landscapes of Ubud.

More than just a dining experience, Cantina Classe Ubud presents an immersive venture into authentic Italian cuisine crafted with passion. Diners can indulge in timeless Italian classics made from high-quality ingredients in a warm, laid-back setting, where the venue’s distinctive masonry-style design with impressive brick walls reminiscent of a classic stone oven creates a cosy and sophisticated ambience.

Each dish at Cantina tells a story of tradition elevated with a modern touch, showcasing highlights such as the indulgent Pork Parmigiana, featuring breaded pork loin layered with melted mozzarella, parmesan, and American yellow cheese, topped with a rich tomato cream cheese sauce. The Rigatoni Chicken Presto is a medley of perfectly cooked rigatoni with roasted chicken, creamy pesto, roasted almonds, and a sprinkle of Grana Padano. For purists, the Spaghetti Carbonara is a comforting classic, spaghetti tossed with pork pancetta, organic egg, shaved parmesan, and olive oil, serving soul-pleasing flavours that keep guests coming back.

Complementing the Italian indulgences, Cantina Classe Ubud’s beverage programme features signature cocktails such as the Ginger Doux. An innovative mix of gin, ginger beer syrup, lime, and ginger foam, this cocktail captures the essence of “the warmth of a bonfire in the coolest season”.

The cuisine, cocktails, and character of the space combined create a destination that is more than just a restaurant; it’s a place where rustic Italian elegance interweaves with the tranquil beauty of Bali. Its blend of authentic flavours, intimate ambience, and sustainable ethos makes Cantina Classe Ubud a charming dining escape amidst the jungle’s embrace.

Cantina Classe Ubud is open daily from 7 AM to 10 PM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 812 3733 9353 or follow @cantinaclasse on Instagram.

