If you’re a fan of jazz music and also a cocktail connoisseur, you can enjoy the best of both as a brand-new jazz and cocktail bar has opened in the bustling Seminyak neighbourhood: Seken Bali.

Seken is more than a bar; it’s a hub where music, craft, and community come together. The name itself reflects a double meaning: from the English word “second”, which is a nod to its second-floor location and upcycled design ethos, and the Balinese word “seken”, which means sungguh-sungguh or wholehearted. True to its name, Seken is developed around second chances, genuine effort, and real hospitality.

A collective of creatives, bartenders, and music lovers is the mastermind behind Seken, who saw the need for a jazz-driven venue in Seminyak. Spearheading the bar programme is Charles Richard, Founding Bartender and winner of Diageo World Class Indonesia 2025, who brings over two decades of experience to craft cocktails that are bold, soulful, and full of story.

At Seken, cocktails move with a jazz rhythm; complex, unexpected, and designed around rare spirits, local botanicals, and minimalist precision. Among the Signature Cocktails, showstoppers include the Salak Serenade (white rum, fermented salak purée, calamansi, mace, egg white), a tropical sour that highlights Bali’s unique snake fruit; and the Late Night Riff (dark rum, Kintamani cold brew, dark crème de cacao, saline, aged cheddar foam), a deep, post-dinner groove designed for those who enjoy complexity in the glass.

To complement the cocktails, the bites menu serves up flavourful, shareable dishes crafted for late-night conversations. Patrons can indulge in the Fritto Misto (seafood & vegetables with citrus mayo) or savour the hearty Mac and Beef (macaroni, four cheese, lardon, beef) – both crowd-favourites that hit the sweet spot between comfort and creativity.

The jazz aspect of Seken comes into play with their weekly music programme, Seken Sounds. Redefining what jazz means today, the weekly programme offers different jazz variations every night: Primetime (Wednesdays – Live Band) celebrates the roots with modern interpertations on jazz standards; Jazztronic (Thursdays – DJ Set) blends nu jazz, neo soul, and funk with DJ-driven energy; Improve (Fridays – Live Band) champions free-style jazz and contemporary sounds in an open format for musicians to experiment; and Infusion (Saturdays – DJ Set) dives into Afro-Latin jazz and rare grooves, connecting jazz to the pulse of global rhythms.

Seken Bali is open Monday to Saturday from 6 PM to 2 AM.

For more information or reservatins, please contact +62 811 1001 6300 or follow @sekeninbali on Instagram.

Seken Bali

Jalan Kayu Aya No. 68, Seminyak

+62 811 1001 6300

@sekeninbali

sekenbali.com