A new Thai restaurant opens its doors in Ubud: Flairs Ubud. Set amidst the backdrop of Ubud’s lush rice fields, Flairs Ubud reimagines Thai cuisine through a bold, contemporary lens. Here, rich flavours meet imaginative presentations, creating dishes that feel familiar yet refreshingly new.

Boasting an open-air design, the Flairs Ubud allows guests to dine in harmony with nature, while its contemporary wooden interior adds warmth and character to every corner. Beyond a place to eat, Flairs Ubud is an invitation to slow down, enjoy the moment, and indulge in Thai cuisine in a space that is both creative and deeply connected to its environment.

At Flairs Ubud, the spotlight shines on its curated lineup of signature culinary creations that honour both authenticity and innovation. Elevated with modern culinary techniques and refined plating yet still grounded in traditional Thai flavours, each dish brings together the best of past and present.

Start your dining experience with Hoi Nang Rong Sot (fresh oyster) or the refreshing Thai Pomelo Seafood Salad. Then, continue to bold mains such as Pad Karapow Khai and the satisfyingly crisp Moo Tod Nam Pla (pork collar). Conclude your meal on a sweet note with the Mango Stick Rice Crème Brûlée, a playful twist on Thailand’s staple dessert.

Moreover, the restaurant’s cocktail selection has been curated to complement your meal. Invigorate with their standout cocktail, Tom Yum Splash – a fiery tribute to Thailand’s iconic soup. Featuring an aromatic blend of vodka, lemongrass, chilli, fresh tom yum, lime juice, tamarind syrup, coconut milk, and smoked chilli, this cocktail is a sweet and savoury symphony that captures the essence of Thailand in one glass.

The restaurant features a minimalist yet warm interiors that seamlessly merge with Ubud’s natural charm, creating a chic ambience perfect for intimate dinners and stylish gatherings. Flairs Ubud uses seasonal ingredients sourced from Bali’s farms, paired with classic Thai herbs and spices, ensuring each dish feels locally inspired yet authentically Thai.

Flairs Ubud is open daily from 7 AM to 10 PM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 812 3733 9353 or follow @flairsubud on Instagram.

Flairs Ubud

Jl. Raya Kelusa, Keliki, Kec. Tegallalang

+62 812 3733 9353

@flairsubud

thewonderspace.com/flairsubud