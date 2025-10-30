Watch the Full Episode:

Bali Breakfast Talks 01: Jasmine Okubo

Jasmine Okubo is a fabulous dancer, producer, choreographer and the founder of Yayasan Kitapoleng, a multidisciplinary art platform based in Bali. Though of Japanese descent, born and raised in Turkey, Jasmine has a deep passion for Balinese and Indonesian arts and has been a key figure in bringing the performing arts to modern audiences, especially here in Bali.

In this episode of Bali Breakfast Talks, Jasmine shares with us her background in Balinese dance, her insights on traditional and classical Balinese dance in the modern age, and her intriguing work with deaf dancers.

Bali Breakfast Talks is a talkshow that brings you meaningful discussions from our island home of Bali, recorded from the seaside deck of Breakfast Club Seminyak. Hosted by NOW! Bali Editor, Edward Speirs, listeners and watchers are invited to sit and sip as they discover more unique perspectives from Bali, with special guests.

A collaboration between Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach, The Rockin’ Life and NOW! Bali.