Bali’s burgeoning craft beer industry has become an exciting part of the island’s drinking experience. We now find brews that are full of distinct character, brands that connect closely to the island identity. This is certainly the case with Beaches Brewing Co., the newest Bali beer offering an original take on how we might best enjoy a refreshing sip.

Founded in 2022 and first launched off-island in December 2024, Beaches Brewing Co. entered the Bali market at the start of 2025 – it was a homecoming moment. As is the case with the best beer companies, it all started with a group of friends who turned their love of beers and brewing into a full-fledged business. A passion project come to fruition.

At the heart of the flavours is Chief Brewer Samara ‘Sam’ Füss, who brings her two-decades of experience to Beaches’ brewery in Northwest Bali. She cut her teeth with famous craft beer, Little Creatures; was named Australian Brewer of the Year (2021/2022); and is part of the Chair of Judges at the Sydney Royal’s Beer and Cider Show. Here in Bali, Sam is putting her expertise into delivering a bespoke beer-drinking experience, focused on being the ‘Everyday for Everyone’, as is the brand’s catchphrase.

What this means is a drink for all occasions, one that celebrates the day-to-day. This is delivered through highly approachable beers – low bitterness, mild hops, but flavourful and refreshing. Beaches currently has two varieties: a signature Pale Ale (4.5% ABV, 30 IBU), aromatic, balanced, but with a low bitterness that makes it highly drinkable; the Cerveza (4.6% ABV, 15 IBU), a Mexican Lager, a crispy, thirst-quenching can with delicious citrus finish.

Beaches’ bespoke flavour is partly due to its warm maturation, a process that embraces the island’s tropical nature, inviting Bali itself to drive the character and profile. It’s a statement of terroir. As a result, the beers find itself at home across the island, brewed for real life in Bali, not just those picture-perfect moments. Because simply ‘Being Here is the Dream.’ As such, the beer makes sure to give back, with Beaches repurposing spent grain as a feed for livestock, and ensuring 100% recyclability of their aluminium cans.

You’ll find Beaches beers in modern markets, and expanding island-wide.

@beachesbeerbali

beachesbrewingco.com