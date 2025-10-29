Taking a distinctive approach to honouring Indonesia’s ancient heritage, The Apurva Kempinski Bali in Nusa Dua presents a majestic display that mirrors the might and grace of the Majapahit Empire, a defining era in the nation’s cultural identity.

Tasked with capturing the grandeur of this period, architect Budiman Hendropurnomo of Denton Corker Marshall and interior designer Rudy Dodo of Trivium Design Group delved into archival texts and centuries-old literature, drawing inspiration for the resort’s breathtaking design.

The resort’s impressive façade is best admired from the beachfront, where it rises like a palace carved into the cliffside. At its heart lies a dramatic 250-step staircase, inspired by Bali’s mother temple, Pura Besakih . On either side, tiered green roofs cascade down the hillside, complemented by flowing water features that evoke Bali’s traditional subak irrigation system. Together, these elements create the impression of a larger-than-life open-air theatre.

This sense of splendour continues inside the resort as Rudy Dodo based his interior design concept around three pillars: storytelling, tropical settings, and contemporary aesthetics. A story is certainly told in The Apurva Kempinski Bali’s magnificent lobby.

Modelled after an ancient royal pendopo, an old Javanese reception hall used for important meetings and ceremonies, the lobby is a jaw-dropping space which covers 2,000 sqm and soars 14 metres up to the tapered gold roof. Craftsmen and artisans from across the country were involved in its creation, as this was a construction of traditional architecture on a scale never done before.

Filling this colossal space are four seating areas divided by towering hand-carved gebyok partitions, each measuring 12 by 8 metres of intricately hand-carved teak, displaying the extraordinary skill of Indonesia’s artisans.

Paying tribute to the Majapahit era as an early archipelagic kingdom, the resort also showcases a rich array of handicrafts from across the nation. Woven Sumba textiles, handmade Jepara wood carvings, and decorative art from Sulawesi, Papua and Kalimantan are displayed throughout the resort, celebrating the diverse cultural heritage of Indonesia.

