Delve into a month-long celebration of art, storytelling, and empowerment as COMO Uma Ubud launches a new edition of its immersive cultural programme – COMO Journey: Through Her Eyes – a 31-day exploration of creativity, feminine power, and self-expression, anchored in the serene surroundings of Ubud.

The signature COMO Journey: Through Her Eyes event invites guests to deeply connect with the works and worlds of four extraordinary female Balinese artists – Ayu Sri Rejeki, Eni Astriani, Kartika Sudibia, and Kendiasn – through thoughtful conversations, immersive exhibition, and hands-on workshop designed for reflection and reconnection.

COMO Conversation – The Art of Becoming (Opening Night)

The opening night kicks off on Monday, 1 December 2025, with a signature COMO Conversation at Kemiri Restaurant, COMO Ubud’s open-air dining venue shaded under banyan trees beside a natural stream.

Moderated by a local curator, the panel discussion unites the four featured artists to converse and explore how art becomes a lifeline – a personal and cultural narrative woven through memory, identity, and transformation. Topics discussed will include vulnerability, feminine perspective, symbolism in practice, and creative renewal.

The inspiring evening caps off with a private preview of the art exhibition, accompanied by curated canapés. This event is priced at IDR 250,000++ per person, inclusive of canapés and welcome drinks.

A Week of Creation: Daily Art Workshops

Every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday throughout December, guests are invited to participate in daily art workshops led by the esteemed artists. These intimate two-hour sessions include Sculpting with Ayu Sri Rejeki, Naïve Painting with Kartika Sudibia, Charcoal Drawing with Kendisan, and Canvas Bag Painting with Eni Astriani.

Each session encourages emotional honesty and personal expression, making space for self-discovery through tactile, visual, and symbolic art forms. The workshops are open to all levels and continue through the end of December, available to both event guests and COMO Uma Ubud’s in-house guests, priced at IDR 600,000++ per person per session.

The Exhibition: Through Her Eyes

Visit and witness the remarkable artworks of these artists, displayed throughout the Yoga Studio and Uma Bar. The exhibition showcases selected works by each artist – from emotionally resonant sculptures to symbolic and abstract paintings. These pieces provide intimate insights into the artists’ inner landscapes and the power of storytelling through form, texture, and colour.

Come, see, and take the time to marvel at each artwork, allowing space for quiet reflection and connection. If you come across an artwork that speaks to you, all artworks are available for purchase, giving you the rare chance to take home a piece of this transformative experience.

Meet the Artists

Ayu Sri Rejeki Ayu discovered her passion for sculpture amid the stillness of the pandemic. Her emotive clay forms capture love, grief, intimacy, and transformation – each piece serving as a deeply personal diary of her heart. Eni Astriani Hailing from Jembrana, Bali, Eni brings to life symbolic owl figures imbued with Balinese spiritualism. Through vivid colours and expressive anthropomorphism, her paintings balance playfulness with profound meaning.

Kartika Sudibia Trained as a chemical engineer, Kartika found her true calling in art, where she channels the feminine spirit through creativity. Her works interweave personal empowerment with emotional and spiritual storytelling. Kendisan A multidisciplinary artist with a background in film and writing, Kendisan creates abstract works that delve into memory, the body, and emotional inheritance. Her layered compositions merge narrative and form in bold, dynamic expressions.

The experience extends beyond the opening weekend: the exhibition and a curated selection of workshops will continue until the end of December. In-house guests can partake in these ongoing sessions as part of their COMO Uma Ubud retreat – engaging creativity as a path to stillness, renewal, and cultural immersion.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3821 4845 or email [email protected]

COMO Uma Ubud

Jalan Raya Sanggingan No. 21, Kedewatan, Ubud

+62 361 620 2218

[email protected]

comohotels.com/umaubud