Festive Warmth Awaits at Holiday Inn Resort Bali Canggu

Tucked amidst Canggu’s vibrant neighbourhood, Holiday Inn Resort Bali Canggu is a stylish retreat where modern comfort meets the laid-back charm of island life. This festive season, the resort invites guests to embrace the spirit of togetherness with indulgent dining experiences that celebrate flavour, joy, and tropical serenity.

At the heart of the celebrations is Roomah Restaurant’s Festive All-You-Can-Eat Dinner, available from 19 December 2025 to 3 January 2026, from 6 PM to 10 PM. Guests will be treated to an abundant buffet that blends authentic Indonesian delights with international favourites and unlimited a la carte orders. Highlights terrine and charcuterie selections, a sushi and oyster bar, warm appetisers, and premium mains such as oven-roasted chateaubriand, bourbon apricot-glazed ham, and black cod miso.

The feast concludes with irresistible desserts like white forest roulade, spiced red wine-poached pears, and classic fruit cake. Guests who reserve before 15 November 2025 will enjoy a special early-bird discount. Families are warmly welcomed with the resort’s Kids Stay and Eat Free programme, allowing children under 12 to dine at no additional charge from the kids’ menu when accompanied by parents.

For an elevated experience, the Canggu Festive Escape package combines indulgence and relaxation with daily breakfast for two, rooftop cocktails, and the festive all-you-can-eat dinner, available for stays between 19 December 2025 and 3 January 2026.

