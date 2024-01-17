This year, the Lunar New Year will fall on 10 February 2024 and to help you celebrate the Year of the Dragon, the iconic InterContinental Bali Resort has prepared not one but two indulgent Lunar Eve buffet dinners at their celebrated dining venues, Taman Gita and KO Restaurant.

Indulge in an evening of opulence and prosperity as Taman Gita presents an exquisite array of Lunar delicacies that promises a feast for the senses. These include the Eight Treasure Soup, Siu Mie Long Live Noodles, Chinese Roasted Peking Duck, and the Lunar tradition of Yee Sang, Ching Bo Leung, and more.

Enlivening the auspicious celebration, guests will be treated to a captivating Barongsai dance, which symbolises prosperity and good fortune amidst the magical atmosphere, creating an ambience that wonderfully complements the special occasion.

Beyond the culinary surprises and cultural performance, guests shouldn’t miss out on the chance to try their luck with the Fortune Tree, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities. “This Lunar tradition is more than just delicious foods and family tradition, it’s a celebration of welcoming the Year of The Wooden Dragon, with hope for prosperity and good fortune,” said Andry Kurnyawan, Director of Public Relations and Marketing at InterContinental Bali Resort.

Moreover, the resort’s KO Restaurant welcomes diners to celebrate the Lunar festivities with a taste of Japan. Indulge in flavours of Japanese delights including delicate Sushi or a Teppanyaki set prepared by the masterful Chef Mitsuaki Senoo and KO culinary team.

Toast to Lunar blessings and usher in a year of abundance, prosperity and joy. The special Lunar dinner at Taman Gita is priced at IDR 650,000++ per person, while the dinner at KO is priced at IDR 800,000++ per person.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 701 888 or email dine@icbali.com

InterContinental Bali Resort

Jl. Uluwatu 45, Jimbaran

+62 361 701 888

icbali.reservation@ihg.com | dine@icbali.com

bali.intercontiental.com