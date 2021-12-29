Before we wave goodbye to 2021 and welcome 2022 with a hopeful outlook, what better way to celebrate with good friends than with a grand feast for a proper sendoff to a wild year. Whether you prefer to have a chill New Year’s Eve, party your way into 2022 or just a leisurely brunch on the first day of the year, here’s Chope’s pick of the top spots to go for one final feast in 2021.

The Restaurant at The Legian

Not only will you be seated with an ocean-front view of Seminyak beach, but you’ll also be served amazing meals prepared by their Michelin starred Chef, Stephane Gortina. With Asian influences and European concepts, The Restaurant focuses on the finest produce found in Bali, organics and sustainable Ingredients which makes it even perfect to be the last meal of this year.

Jl. Kayu Aya, Seminyak, beach, Kabupaten Badung, Bali

Prego at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua

For a bountiful year to come, fill up to your heart’s content with irresistible Italian delicacies at Prego at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua. Indulge at the all-you-can-eat buffet featuring endless servings of freshly-baked bread, delicious pizzas, and homemade pasta dishes topped with classic sauces.

Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua BTDC Lot N-3

Nusa Dua, Badung Regency, Bali 80363

Hamabe Japanese Restaurant at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua

Take it to the traditional Japanese garden in Hamabe for a celebration of the past year and end the year the Japanese way. Find bold & authentic flavours in Japanese Kaiseki Brunch and Teppanyaki, and surprise the taste buds with unique ingredients cooked in traditional methods.

Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua BTDC Lot N-3

Nusa Dua, Badung Regency, Bali 80363

Starfish Bloo (W Bali – Seminyak)

Wave goodbye to 2021 on the wonderful open terrace at Starfish Bloo (W Bali – Seminyak). Starting from Rp 1,800,000, indulge in a mouth-watering seafood buffet of Papua Crabs, slipper lobsters and your all-time favourites such as roasted Australian Lamb, Yellowfin Tuna Wellington, Balinese curry, plus the freshest grill and carving stations. Unwrap a festive feast at the Starfish Bloo and be sure not to miss the sweet ending!

Jl. Petitenget, Seminyak, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung

Bali 80361

FIRE (W Bali – Seminyak)

For one last hurrah of the year, head to the standout grill restaurant at W Bali – Seminyak for a selection of delicacies from the Foie Gras bites, cold smoked & cured fish, Stockyard 200 days grain-fed roasted prime rib to the charcoal satay selections. Starting from Rp 1,800,000, you can experience amazing meals and a fabulous way to see the end of the year.

Jl. Petitenget, Seminyak, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung

Bali 80361

Cibo! Cucina-Deli-Gelateria

Cibo! understands the desire to travel in a no-travel year. So instead of simply longing for an Italian summer vacation, Cibo! thoughtfully brings the classic Italian tradition to the island of Gods. Enjoy irresistible holiday flavours with their artisanal seasonal delicacies including Spaghetti with whole Rock Lobster, Salmon fillet morsels, Tagliolini, and an array of scrumptious a la carte menus with all the trimmings for you to indulge with family and friends.

Jl. Subak Sari No.8, Tibubeneng, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung

Bali 80361

Milano Canggu

Italian focused restaurant Milano Canggu is dishing up the freshest catches to take us on a trip to the coast of Italy, just in time to ring in the new year. Milano Canggu has prepared a 9-course set menu priced at Rp 550,000 highlighting the flavours of Italy featuring Frutti Di Mare, Gnocchi Alla Romana, Asparagi Grigliati, and many more. Milano is the ideal place to dine if you want to continue celebrating, as you can follow the end of year meal with festivities on the streets of Canggu.

Jalan Pantai Berawa No.13, Tibubeneng, Canggu

Bali 80361

Yan Izakaya Canggu

Yan Izakaya Canggu, an authentic Japanese Yakiniku restaurant in Okinawa, Japan, is making its debut in Bali! If you dig the vibe at one of the homey Japanese restaurants on the island, then you’ll love ringing in the New Year with its authentic menu. Start with appetizers like Tofu Salad, Edamame, before sinking your teeth into a selection of smoky, charcoal-grilled meats and hearty Japanese bowls.

Jl. Batu Mejan Canggu No.68, Canggu,

Bali 80351

Roosterfish Beach Club

If counting down to the New Year done by the beach is your style, then you might want to visit Roosterfish Beach Club! With a large beachside pool flanked by bamboo cabanas and sun loungers, a restaurant and a bar, live DJs and entertainment, Roosterfish has all the right ingredients for the perfect New Year’s party. Relax by the beach and savour sea-fresh produce from the open kitchen includes grilled meats and fish, wood-fired pizzas, local favourites and fun desserts.

Jl. Pantai Pandawa, Kutuh, Kec. Kuta Sel,

Bali 80361

House of Sababay

The secret to a successful New Year’s celebration? Good food and lots and lots of wine. Sababay Winery Tour will take you on a tantalising journey of sight, taste, smell, and sound in the only winery open to the public in Bali. Last but not least, indulge yourself with a wine tasting of a selection of the Sababay series and learn about the wine aromas.

Jl. Prof. Dr. Ida bagus mantra no. 333x, Kabupaten Gianyar

Bali 80581

Pescado Bali

Head to Pescado Bali for a New Year’s Eve celebration that whisks you off to the Spanish coast. Capturing the very best of the vibrant cuisine to fit the special occasion, Pescado wraps up 2021 with a Seafood feast including Paella de Marisco served with clams, prawns and calamari, Paella Negra, with squid ink rice, clams, prawns, and calamari, Barramundi Plancha with cauliflower puree, and shimeji mushroom, good vibes & good wines.

Jl. Pantai Pererenan No.112, Pererenan, Bali

Jalan Duyung No. 3, Sanur, Bali

El Patio Restaurant & Coffee Shop – Meliá Bali

Savour a plentiful buffet for New Year’s Eve dinner in Bali at El Patio Restaurant & Coffee Shop, where you’ll find lavish tastes and flavours of our exquisite New Year’s Eve spread Sashimi, Suckling Pig, Singaporean Chili Crab, Iga Bakar Sambal Ijo, and more. Toast to the new year afterwards with sweet treats such as Strawberry Sable Breton, Tart Tatin, Strawberry Shortcake, and more.

Kawasan Wisata ITDC Lot 1, Jl. Nusa Dua, Benoa, Kec. Kuta Sel.

Bali 80363