Looking for something to do throughout the week? Whether you’re after a daily special, a unique weekly event or just some inspiration for an activity or destination, let our ‘Daily Docket’ help you. From Monday to Sunday, we highlight different promotions, weekly events and experiences so that you can make the best of your days on the island.

MONDAY

Industry Night at Milano (Canggu)

For the hardworking hospitality professionals of Bali, burnt out from the weekend’s scramble, Milano wants to reward you. This Italian favourite in Berawa is giving a 50% discount of the total bill if you show your hospitality name card upon arrival. Tuck into Milanese-inspired food or sip away at the cocktail bar where Campari dreams (and other libations) await. Live Music by Lamenter Laughter & The FSB.

+6281337972998 | @milanocanggu | Jl. Pantai Berawa, Tibubeneng

TUESDAY

Get Creative with Sketchy Tuesday (Location Varies)

Why not get artistic and join a weekly meet-up event where creatives of all levels come and do live drawing together. This growing community of hobbyist sketchers in Bali gathers every Tuesday, at different venues, and draws the chosen subject of the day (mostly live figure drawing). It’s a safe and supportive space for everyone, whether you’re new to drawing or are a professional artist. It’s a donation-based event where some art tools are provided, but feel free to bring your own sketching materials. RSVPs are advised through their Instagram.

@sketchy.tuesday | sketchytuesdaybali@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY

Pasar Senggol at Grand Hyatt Bali (Nusa Dua)

Set in the heart of the Grand Hyatt Bali, Pasar Senggol is a culinary experience, designed as a contemporary local Balinese market set in front of a dramatic amphitheatre. If you’re after a Balinese feast, this is where to go, with an abundant buffet serving Babi Guling (roasted suckling pig), Ayam Betutu (roasted chicken wrapped in banana leaves), Bebek Betutu (roasted duck wrapped in banana leaves) and more. Vegetarian- and vegan-friendly dishes also available. Dinner is complimented by Balinese cultural dances, including the iconic Barong and classic Kecak. So if you’re after some local flavour, head to Pasar Senggol. Dinner begins at 6pm. Pasar Senggol is available every Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

+62 855 390 3658 (WA) | grandhyattbali.com | Kawasan Wisata Nusa Dua BTDC

THURSDAY

Late-Night Massage at AWAY Spa (Seminyak)

Feeling a little rundown? Why not use Thursday to recharge and reset for the weekend ahead. W Bali – Seminyak’s AWAY Spa operates 24 hours a day, so if you’re in need of a late night (or even midnight) massage, you know where to go. Enter their luxurious, futuristic space featuring three single treatment rooms with meditation platforms, two double rooms with vitality baths, two spa suites with wet and dry treatment areas, a facial room, a hair salon and a mani-pedi lounge. The changing rooms are complete with a hot stone bath, cold, jet-set vitality pool, and you can even chill at the bar and enjoy the decompression (detox/oxygen) lounge, pre-or post-treatment. Reservations are required 24 hours in advance.

+62 361 3000 106 | wbaliseminyak.com | Jl. Petitenget, Seminyak

FRIDAY

Sunset Picnic at John Hardy Seminyak

Welcome the weekend with a picturesque picnic on the manicured lawn of the John Hardy Boutique & Gallery Seminyak. Enjoy the serene atmosphere as the sun sets slowly behind the boutique’s temple, as you sip on locally-inspired cocktails and snacks. The Sunset Picnic programme is offered at IDR 290,000 nett per person, inclusive of two-hour free-flow signature Jamu cocktails and one complimentary snack. A stylish and laidback start to the weekend. Every Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

+6281138118003 | @johnhardybali | Jl. Raya Petitenget, Seminyak

SATURDAY

Vibe and Slide at Waterbom Bali (Kuta)

Add a little excitement to your time under the sun by getting wet and wild at Bali’s classic recreation destination, Waterbom Bali. There’s something for everyone at this one-of-a-kind waterpark, whether you’re after a little adrenaline or a cruise around the Lazy River, sipping on a tropical cocktail at the Pool Bar or eating and lounging on the fresh, quality cuisine on offer. Great for families, groups, birthdays, team outings and more. 10% discount throughout July when you book a ticket through their website.

Also: mark your calendars for Saturday, 30 July 2022, as Waterbom Bali brings you their monthly, Summer event series ‘Vibes by the Slides’, where live music, Caribbean flavours and happy hour specials take over the afternoon from 12pm to 5pm.

+ 62 361755676 | waterbom-bali.com | Jl. Kartika Plaza, Tuban

SUNDAY

Brunch at Boneka, St Regis Resort Bali (Nusa Dua)

Add a little sophistication to your Sunday indulgence at The St Regis Bali Resort who once again welcome guests to enjoy their lavish Sunday Brunch at Boneka Restaurant.

The culinary journey begins at King Cole Bar at 11am, where you’re invited to sip on complimentary cocktails for an hour before the brunching begins. A favourite here is the Bali Mary, a local twist on the St. Regis’ signature Bloody Mary. At Boneka, an elevated feast awaits, where one can order premium dishes — like the Lobster Egg Omelette — to the table, savour freshly grilled bites from the barbecue or explore a refined selection of creations on display, from avruga on blini to roast beef and crispy pork, fresh seafood selections and a whole row of exquisite desserts.

+6281138215356 | stregisbali.com | Kawasan Pariwisata, Nusa Dua