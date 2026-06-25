On 15 August 2026, KU DE TA presents Atlantis: The Lost Kingdom of Light, the latest edition of its celebrated White Party series. Drawing inspiration from the legend of the lost underwater civilisation, the venue will be reimagined as a submerged kingdom emerging from the depths for a Saturday evening, from 6 PM until 4 AM.

From the beachfront entrance through to the main stage, every corner of KU DE TA will be redesigned to bring the mythology of Atlantis to life. Ancient ruins illuminated by bioluminescent light, immersive visual installations, and roaming performers inspired by mythical sea creatures will blur the lines between reality and fantasy. The all-white dress code remains a signature part of the experience, as thousands of guests in white become part of the visual spectacle in an extension of the Atlantis narrative.

At the centre of the evening’s music is French producer duo CHAMBORD, known for their blend of melodic house, organic sounds and immersive electronic storytelling. Having performed at global events and festivals such as Burning Man’s Mayan Warrior, The Gardens of Babylon, Woomoon Ibiza, Sonar, and Amsterdam Dance Event, the duo arrive in Bali with a penchant for cinematic, danceable sets. Supporting them into the early hours are KU DE TA favourites Loco, Se/Rio, Nacho Corominas, Dbra, and Yosef.

What continues to distinguish White Party from other events is its dedication to reinvention. The stage design, lighting architecture, performances, and visual concepts are created exclusively for a single night and will never be repeated in the same form again. The result is not simply a party, but a fully realised world built for one evening on Bali’s shores.

For returnees, Atlantis marks another chapter in one of Seminyak’s longest-running and most anticipated annual events, this time beneath the waves. For first-timers, it offers an opportunity to experience why the KU DE TA White Party has become such an enduring fixture on the island’s social calendar.

For more information, visit kudeta.com/event/white-party .

KU DE TA

Jl. Kayu Aya No. 9, Seminyak

+62 361 736 969

reservations@kudeta.com

kudeta.com

@kudetabali