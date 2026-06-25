Witness the rebirth of Fire as W Bali – Seminyak’s celebrated restaurant enters a sizzling new chapter with a revamped dining concept. Shaped by the elemental power of wood, fire and ash, guests are invited to embark on a transformative culinary journey.

Centred around the power of fire, the modern grill restaurant’s renewed approach transforms quality ingredients into elevated comfort food, revealing depth, texture, and character that only one of the cooking’s most primal elements can achieve. The new concept celebrates transformation at every stage – from ingredient to plate, and from meal to memory.

Fire’s reimagined direction is the result of an inspired collaboration between Senior Sous Chef I Made Sember and Executive Sous Chef Jules Winckler. Bridging deeply rooted local passion with contemporary global techniques, Chef I Made Sember, who has been part of the resort’s culinary team since its pre-opening, works alongside Chef Jules, whose international experience brings a refined yet bold perspective to the grill.

Together, they have crafted an entirely new menu that showcases transformation through carefully layered flavours and techniques. Several highlights include The Butcher’s Block, a curated selection of premium cuts cooked over an open flame; Reef Fish Crudo with yuzu, smoked crème fraiche and seaweed crackers; Heirloom Tomato Salad with green goddess dressing, chilled tomato consommé and basil; Dry-Aged Duck featuring crispy duck breast, potted leg confit and sautéed kale; Dark Chocolate Soufflé served with spiced chocolate, sorbet and cocoa nibs; and Charred Lime Pie finished with lime gel and Swiss meringue.

Complementing Fire’s evolution is the addition of a sleek new Wine Wall, showcasing a carefully curated collection of limited-release wines, handpicked to pair seamlessly with the smoky notes of the menu.

Fire is open daily for lunch from 12 PM to 5 PM and dinner from 6 PM to 11 PM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 817 001 5808 or email taste.wbali@whotels.com

Fire at W – Bali Seminyak

Jl. Petitenget, Seminyak, Kerobokan

+62 817 001 5808

taste.wbali@whotels.com

firerestaurantbali.com