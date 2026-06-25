On 15 August 2026, KU DE TA invites partygoers to descend into Atlantis: The Lost Kingdom of Light, the latest edition of its legendary annual White Party. For one night only, Bali’s iconic beachfront destination will disappear beneath the waves, transformed into a spectacular underwater kingdom inspired by the fabled lost civilisation. From 6 PM to 4 AM, guests are invited to step into an immersive world where music, art and imagination collide.

From the moment guests arrive, KU DE TA will be reimagined as a glowing kingdom rising from the ocean depths. Ancient ruins illuminated by bioluminescent light, large-scale visual installations and roaming performers inspired by mythical sea creatures will blur the boundaries between fantasy and reality. The signature all-white dress code remains an integral part of the experience, as thousands of guests dressed in white become part of the evening’s living spectacle.

Headlining this year’s celebration is French electronic duo CHAMBORD, renowned for their cinematic blend of melodic house, organic rhythms and emotionally charged electronic storytelling. Fresh from acclaimed performances at Burning Man’s Mayan Warrior and Woomoon Ibiza, CHAMBORD will bring their signature danceable beats to Bali, delivering an immersive set designed for the dancefloor. Joining them are KU DE TA favourites Loco, Se/Rio, Nacho Corominas, Dbra and Yosef, keeping the energy alive until the early hours.

What has made KU DE TA’s White Party one of Bali’s most anticipated annual events is its commitment to reinvention. Every stage design, lighting installation, performance and visual concept is created exclusively for a single evening, ensuring no two editions are ever the same. Atlantis: The Lost Kingdom of Light continues that tradition with one of the most ambitious productions yet, a world built for one unforgettable night before it disappears beneath the tide once again.

Whether returning for another chapter or experiencing the White Party for the first time, the event promises one of the defining nights of Bali’s summer. Miss the night, and you’ll only catch glimpses of it through everyone else’s social media posts. Tickets are expected to sell fast, so secure your tickets early to guarantee your place in the Kingdom of Light at kudeta.com/event/white-party .

KU DE TA

Jl. Kayu Aya No. 9, Seminyak

+62 361 736 969

reservations@kudeta.com

kudeta.com

@kudetabali