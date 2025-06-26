Bali’s brunch culture has always thrived as a beloved weekend pastime where friends and families take the opportunity to gather, reconnect, and enjoy each other’s company over bountiful food. Brunch is an especially big deal in Nusa Dua, where its collection of luxury resorts embraces the weekend tradition with its eclectic culinary offerings, all framed by its pristine coastline, white sandy beaches, and crystal-clear waters. So when the weekend comes, nothing tempts more than a long, leisurely brunch.

With epic feasts that extend to a cooling dip in the pool or a sun-kissed lounge on the beach, a Nusa Dua-style brunch is second to none. Here’s our recommendation on where you can experience the best brunches in Nusa Dua.

Kayuputi Restaurant

at The St. Regis Bali Resort

The award-winning Kayuputi Restaurant at The St. Regis Bali Resort has long been regarded as having one of the most desirable brunches at Bali’s finest address. Set along Nusa Dua’s pristine coastline, against the backdrop of the glistening ocean, the restaurant’s fine dining Pan-Asian-inspired haute cuisine is, quite simply, pure indulgence.

Kayuputi’s exceptional culinary team has tailored unique brunch experiences for every day of the weekend to satisfy the high demands of the exquisite St. Regis brunch. Inspired by the traditions of The Astor, an epicurean extravagance beyond expectation awaits every Saturday, while Sundays showcase the lavish addition of caviar and the Champagne sabrage ritual.

Commencing at 11 AM, the brunch experience starts with pre-brunch drinks at Kayuputi’s Apéritif Bar, setting the tone for a leisurely afternoon serving free-flow juices and cocktails, including the famed Bali Mary, a local take on the iconic St. Regis signature Bloody Mary.

As noon strikes, the Pan-Asian haute cuisine brunch officially begins, where amuse-bouche are served alongside freshly baked pastries, healthy favourites, and curated homemade cured and smoked fish terrines.

The handcrafted à la carte brunch delights are served plate-by-plate, along with a never-ending pass-around prepared à la minute, serving lobster, Wagyu beef D rump, various duck foie gras, and an array of unique desserts such as Kintamani Coffee, Jembrana Chocolate and Bali Orange, all carefully crafted by French chef pâtissier, Vincent Stopin.

The St. Regis Bali Brunch is available on Saturdays, priced at IDR 1,100 nett per person, while The Astor Brunch is available on Sundays, priced at IDR 1,500,000 nett per person. The brunches are held from 11 AM to 3 PM, with both packages including one-hour complimentary pre-brunch aperitifs from 11 AM to 12 PM at Kayuputi’s Bar, followed by à la carte pass-around from 12 PM to 3 PM.

Elevate your brunch experience with the beverage package, priced at an additional IDR 1,650,000 nett per person, including sparkling wine, a selection of wines, cocktails and mocktails or splurge a bit more with the Premium Beverage Package at IDR 2,750,000 nett per person.

+62 811 399 4915 | @kayuputirestaurant | kayuputibali.com

Pala Restaurant & Rooftop Bar

at The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Indulge in a sumptuous brunch affair at The Apurva Kempinski Bali, the five-star beachfront resort, where guests are invited to spend weekend family time over an eclectic spread of tantalising food during the Sunday Brunchcation at Pala Restaurant & Rooftop Bar.

Set amidst the resort’s expansive pool within the main gardens, Pala showcases live cooking stations with a vast selection of local and international cuisine, with signature specialties of the Meilleurs de France winner, Chef Jean-Yves Leuranguer.

The Brunchcation programme is not your typical Sunday brunch, it’s a full-day experience with perks comprising a bountiful buffet brunch, with access to the expansive 60-metre infinity pool and beach facility.

The brunch offers a sumptuous selection of dishes from international cheese counter, an exotic seafood bar, a grill station, assorted sushi and sashimi, a freshly baked bread station, a variety of desserts, plentiful Indonesian favourite light bites, free flow beverage, and many more Indonesian and international options.

Guests can now savour a taste of Japan with the new Japanese Grill station, adding more excitement to the Brunchcation experience. The chefs have prepared a variety of Japanese dishes on the Robatayaki menu, serving grilled meats and seafood delights.

Following the brunch, spend the rest of the day exploring the resort’s astonishing facilities, including the 60-metre infinity pool, play pools and water slides. It wouldn’t be the perfect summer holiday without a stroll on the beach and or experiencing the water sport activities available. Experience complete serenity and enjoy exclusive access to the resort’s wellness experience, from the fully-equipped ocean-view fitness centre to the rejuvenating spa treatments.

Held every Sunday from 12 PM to 3.30 PM, the Sunday Brunchcation is priced at IDR 798,000++ per person. Children aged 6-12 years old dine for IDR 400,000++ per child, while children below 6 years old dine for free.

+62 811 3880 7788 | @kempinskibali | kempinski.com/bali

Cucina

at Sofitel Bali Resort Nusa Dua Resort

Since its reintroduction in December 2022, Cucina Brunch at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort has left an indelible impression as a Sunday go-to with island residents and visitors alike. Its revamped space and concept showcase a reimaged menu curated by Italian head chef Patrizia Battolu.

The sumptuous brunch highlights freshly cooked Italian-Mediterranean cuisines by the restaurant’s artisans, spoiling diners with wide-ranging fine delights that highlight fresh local ingredients and authentic Italian flavours. Revel in the diverse selection of food and beverages, from starters to desserts, from salad to cannoli, cheese platters to a variety of Italian favourites such as the Chef’s recommendations, including Spigola Alla Marinara, Frutti Di Mare Pizza and Gnocchi Al Gorgonzola.

The Cucina Brunch also offers an extravagant selection of Spanish, French and Asian ateliers, a rich array of cheese, seafood on ice, and local delicacies, incorporating fresh local ingredients with authentic flavours. Moreover, indulge in the colourful collection of uniquely crafted cocktails and the best Italian wines.

Beyond the brunch indulgence, guests can enjoy an extended afternoon post-meal with the Seaside Delight at the resort’s beachfront Toya Beach Bar & Grill. Swing your calories with a seaside golfing session and tee off with biodegradable golf balls containing fish food for a fun game while feeding the fish in the open sea.

Available every Sunday, Cucina Brunch is held from 11 AM to 3 PM, extended with a Seaside Delight at Toya Beach Bar & Grill from 3 PM to 5 PM. The brunch starts from IDR 888,000++ per person, including free flow non-alcoholic drinks, free access to the pool, live music and ocean golfing. Children under 6 years old dine for free, while children aged 6-12 can enjoy a special rate at IDR 388,000++ per child.

+62 811 3830 5954 | @sofitelbalinusadua | sofitelbalinusadua.com

Prego

at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Consistently a popular family-favourite brunch experience in Nusa Dua is The Westin Nusa Dua, Bali’s Prego Brunchissimo. Indulge in true Italian culinary savoir-faire at Prego, the resort’s signature Italian dining venue. Now in its 12th year, the brunch continually evolves to charm regulars and first-timers alike with its bold, hearty cuisine, lively ambience, and warm, family-style hospitality, complemented by its consistent quality, festive energy, and age-inclusive appeal.

Beyond just a meal, Prego Brunchissimo is a festive tribute to Italy’s vibrant culinary spirit, exceptionally curated by Chef Michele Antonucci. The abundant brunch showcases a generous buffet of Italian classics, from cold and hot selections, a carving station, BBQ and kebab corners to a fresh salad bar and an assortment of indulgent desserts.

Diners will delight in signature highlights, including made-to-order pasta and pizza, a playful DIY pizza cart, and welcome drinks on arrival. With families in mind, various fun activities are readily available, including balloon and kids’ activities to add excitement for the little ones, while adults can relax with free-flow beverage packages and soak in the joyful, laid-back ambience.

Adding excitement to the experience is complimentary access to the resort’s pool and beach, turning Sunday brunch into a full-day tropical escape. Explore Prego Garden, which hosts monthly themes, featuring live entertainment, artisan markets, kids’ fun zones, and picnic setups tucked within a lush hydroponic garden.

The brunch has fittingly earned its reputation as one of the island’s beloved weekend traditions, bringing together the finest of Italian cuisine, family fun, and Bali’s sun-soaked leisure in one fine Sunday.

Held every Sunday from 12 PM to 4 PM, Prego Brunchissimo is priced at IDR 585,000++ per person, including a welcome drink, iced teas, and coffee. Guests can also enjoy complimentary access to the pool, beach and resort activities.

+62 811 3885 739 | @pregobali | westinresortnusaduabali.com