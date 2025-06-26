From June to September 2025, Sundays Beach Club will host the Sundays Seaside Sessions, a series of music-infused happenings set on the pristine shores of Uluwatu.

This exclusive event series transforms the popular destination into a private seaside festival, where casual gatherings are enlivened by good music and community spirit, creating an enjoyable social experience amidst Bali’s natural beauty.

Launching on 28 June 2025 with Sundays Seaside Session: Blues Take Over, the first of the series features a soulful lineup of Bali’s talented blues musicians – Made Mawut, Blues Mates, and Bayu Dipokoewono, who are renowned regular performers at the Indonesian Blues Festival. The inaugural instalment will convert Sundays’ beachfront into a lively blues festival, presenting guests a curated evening of authentic, heartfelt performances in a laidback, beachfront setting. The performances will kick off at 2.30 PM and run until 8.30 PM, promising a full-day celebration of music, culture, and community.

The series continues with Sundays Seaside Sessions: Reggae Take Over on 26 July 2025, promising an easy, easy-going island groove that gets you moving and grooving. Meanwhile, the August edition will showcase Disco and Funk tunes, capturing the energetic spirit of dance and rhythm, while September brings the Soul Take Over, infusing the evening with smooth melodies and emotional performances. Stay tuned for more artist lineup announcements for these upcoming events, providing even more surprises for music lovers and leisure seekers.

These monthly events provide a platform for Bali’s talented musicians to connect with diverse audiences and demographics, spotlighting the island’s incredible artistic spirit. Additionally, Sundays Beach Club transforms into a vibrant festival vibe every last Sunday of the month during Celebrate Sundays. This family-friendly event presents a joyous ambience with activities, Asado grill, and dazzling fireworks show, as well as an exciting fire show that adds a touch of magic to the evening.

It’s the perfect day out for friends and families to gather and savour memorable moments with fun entertainment and the spirit of togetherness amidst Bali’s natural wonders, offering an unforgettable way to unwind and celebrate cherished memories.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 821 4405 7406 or visit sundaysbeachclub.com



Sundays Beach Club

Jl. Pantai Selatan Gau, Ungasan, Badung 80361

+62 821 4405 7406

@sundaysbeachclub

sundaysbeachclub.com