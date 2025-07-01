On 19 May 2025, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts proudly announced the opening of Il Ristorante – Niko Romito at the Bvlgari Resort Bali. This latest opening builds upon the success of Il Ristorante – Niko Romito’s established presence within Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts worldwide.

Presenting a contemporary Italian dining experience, Il Ristorante – Niko Romito Bali celebrates Italy’s culinary heritage through refined techniques that redefine classic recipes with authentic, top-notch ingredients. Complementing this dining experience is a variety of Balinese elements, incorporating exquisite local ingredients such as fresh seafood, fragrant Kintamani vanilla, diverse peppers, Plaga tomatoes, and other homegrown vegetables, many of which are sourced from the island’s best organic producers and seasonal herbs grown in the Blvgari Resort Garden.

Nestled at the heart of the resort, the 24-seat restaurant is backdropped by a tranquil reflection pool and softened by ambient lighting, delivering a sophisticated ambience. Open only for dinner, Il Ristorante – Niko Romito perches above the dramatic cliffs of Uluwatu, granting patrons a picturesque setting where each evening unfolds like a performance, set against the backdrop of Bali’s mesmerising ocean views.

Revel in an exceptional gastronomic journey with Il Ristorante – Niko Romito’s menu through a selection of dining options, such as the 4-course “I Classici” Tasting Menu celebrates iconic Italian dishes, offering a culinary journey through regional specialties and coastal flavours with dishes like the Tortelli filled with smoked Balinese ricotta, zucchini, and mint parmesan Reggiano sauce, and Coral trout with scallops, prawns and tomato.

The 7-course “La Degustazione” Tasting Menu presents a captivating exploration of Chef Niko Romito’s latest creations, reflecting his distinctive culinary perspective inspired by Balinese ingredients and the island’s spellbinding ambience, serving dishes such as Scallops with prawn cream and a gently poached Black Cod with cod milk or the marbled Wagyu Beef Fillet.

For a more bespoke dining experience, the restaurant also offers an À La Carte menu, featuring a wide range of options showcasing Italian flavours and local ingredients. Several highlights include Snapper carpaccio, Roasted tuna loin, and the iconic Spaghetti e pomodoro. From coastal delicacies to seasonal classics, each dish is meticulously curated to create a unique and unforgettable dining experience.

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito is open daily for dinner from 6 PM to 10 PM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 847 1000 or visit bulgarihotels.com

Bvlgari Resort Bali

Jl. Goa Lempeh, Banjar Dinas Kangin, Uluwatu

+62 361 847 1000

@bvlgariresortbali

bulgarihotels.com