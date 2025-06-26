You’ve heard of bar hopping, but what about restaurant hopping? This curated list invites you to explore Kuta’s restaurants, one course at a time. From rooftops to alleyways, walk between venues on a literal culinary journey, starting with sunset cocktails, to trying one of Bali’s most legendary restaurants found in the area.

Aperitivo: Kuta Social Club

We’re starting this tour with drinks, taking in the views (best enjoyed during sunset) from the coolest rooftop venue in the area. Kuta Social Club looks out over the iconic Kuta Beach and offers a majestic vantage point to watch the waves rolling in. Part pool club, part restaurant, you’ll find tropical cocktails, fresh Mediterranean-inspired and grilled delicacies, and a vibrant, upbeat atmosphere.

This rooftop hotspot recently revamped their cocktail menu, introducing a selection of sunset drinks including slushies, spritzers and spicy sips. Order up a signature, like the ‘Slushy Dragon Bum’ (spiced rum, rosé wine, lychee, dragon fruit, and citrus), ‘Smoke and Sour’ (a mix of a Negroni and a Mezcal Sour) or ‘The Pinkest G&T’. For elegant spritz-drinkers, try ‘Purple Rain’, a mix of butterfly pea gin, rose and citrus.

+62 361 8496 500 | @kutasocialclub | ovolohotels.com/mamaka

Appetiser: Bene Italian Kitchen

A short walk down the Kuta Beach promenade and we find ourselves in another elevated destination: Bene Italian Kitchen at the Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort, a sophisticated venue set across three levels with its own panoramic views from the poolside, rooftop or stylish indoor area with grand, floor-to-ceiling windows. As its name suggests, Bene serves up authentic and refined Italian fare, making it the perfect spot for some antipasto!

The starters are all fresh, be it seafood or salads. This is perfect spot to try a few dishes and share: order the ‘Instala di Pomodori’, with summer tomatoes, burrata, green salsa and balsamic gel; the ‘Polpo Alla Griglia’, or grilled octopus, offers a contrasting profile, adding some variety. Finally, the ultimate Italian platter, or ‘Taliere Antipasto’, with prosciutto crudo Simonini, marinated olives, artichoke and bocconcini cheese. These are best enjoyed with something from Bene’s well-stocked wine cellar, with both local and international wines available by the glass and bottle.

+628113800118 (WA) | [email protected] | @benebali

Main Course: Poppies Restaurant

Now for something completely different, a trip down memory lane (the winding alleys of Poppies Lane, that is), into of the island earliest dining establishments. Poppies Restaurant opened in 1973 and for five decades has retained its original Balinese charm, welcoming diners into a gardened oasis, a time-capsule of classic Bali within its walls.

The food is hearty and wholesome: many guests will come to savour their iconic Rijstaffel, or ‘Rice Table’, a smorgasbord of Indonesian delicacies, otherwise the broad selection of Indonesian and international dishes are all delicious, with a real homecooked appeal. Just as iconic is the restaurant’s bar, resembling the tropical bars of a bygone era, where many a care-free conversation can be had whilst enjoying the most classic of cocktails. A must is the legendary Poppies Piña Colada, served in a hand-carved coconut depicting the Barong masks of Balinese dance. It’s not only a good meal, it’s an opportunity to experience the atmosphere of Bali’s yesteryears, soaking up the serenity of an historic icon.

+62 361 751059 | @poppiesbali | poppiesbali.com

Dessert: Jamie Oliver Kitchen

For our sweet finish, we find unexpected Indonesian delights at Jamie Oliver Kitchen. Back out on the main Kuta Beach road, this contemporary international restaurant is all about classics and comforts, offering a taste of the renowned British chef’s own journey of global food.

We’re here for desserts of course and Jamie Oliver Kitchen’s selection runs from light and fresh to indulgent and decadent. Some favourites include the Berry Pavlova (crisp & gooey meringue, zingy compote, Chantilly cream, fresh berries), Cheesecake Brownie (fudgy cheesecake-rippled chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, salted-caramel sauce & popcorn) and the oh-so-tempting Jool’s Chocolate Dreams (gooey chocolate & coffee pot, vanilla ice cream, pistachios). As part of the restaurant’s celebration of world cuisines, Jamie Oliver Kitchen invites diners to ‘Experience Indonesia’: a complimentary serving of different authentic Indonesian treats with every meal. Experience a weekly roster of market snacks, like Klepon (glutinous rice flour balls containing sugar syrup), to Pisang Goreng (Indonesian banana fritters) and Bubur Injin (Balinese black rice pudding). Available daily until June.

+62 361 762118 | @jamieoliverkitchenid | jamieoliverkitchen-id.com