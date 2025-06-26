Engaged couples seeking to tie the knot in a dreamy venue, begin your forever with the rhythmic sound of waves, gentle ocean breeze, and the pearly white sands at one of Bali’s most pristine beaches. At The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali , fairytale-like weddings come to life in nature’s most romantic setting, where every detail is crafted to inspire joy, serenity, and memorable moments.

Committed to fulfilling couples’ dream weddings, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali offers two beautifully crafted wedding packages, each designed to reflect the allure and charm of a magical beachfront celebration with signature Westin touches.

A heartfelt celebration for two is the Vow Exchange Package, which offers an exclusive two-hour access to the resort’s white sandy beach, adorned with elegant, contemporary floral décor. A non-legal celebrant leads the ceremony, while a bridal bouquet, boutonniere, commemorative wedding certificate, and sparkling wine toast take the romance up a notch.

Setting the romantic ambience for one enchanting hour is either a solo violinist or the soothing rhythms of traditional Balinese Rindik. After the vows, the happy couple is invited to retreat into two nights of tranquillity and connection in a Deluxe Pool View room – a haven of Westin comfort and bliss. The Vow Exchange package is priced at IDR 33,000,000 nett.

Meanwhile, for soon-to-be-wed couples wishing to exchange their vows and say their “I Do’s” surrounded by their nearest and dearest, the Effervescent Package expands on the Vow Exchange, with a Tiffany chair setup for up to 30 guests, non-alcoholic celebratory toasts, and a complimentary sound system with microphones.

From the faint rustle of flowers to the music that fills the air, each detail is carefully and lovingly arranged. Happy couples will also enjoy a two-night stay in a Deluxe Pool View room, where the Westin Heavenly Bed and relaxing ambience provide the ideal post-wedding retreat. The Effervescent package is priced at IDR 40,000,000 nett. For additional guests, the price is IDR 300,000 per person.

Available for weddings held until 30 December 2025, these wonderful packages promise to be more than just a ceremony, but a celebration of unity, soul-deep joy and the start of a happy, shared journey. Let your wedding story unfold in timeless elegance at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali .

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 771 906 or visit westin.com/bali

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua, BTDC Lot N-3, Nusa Dua 80363, Bali

+62 361 771 906

@westinbali

westin.com/bali