This episode discusses Balinese healing traditions in the modern age, speaking to Tjok Gde Kerthyasa on how both science and spirituality are important to his work, why Balinese cosmology is important to holistic healing, and also what it will take to make Bali’s healing offerings more trusted and robust.

About Tjok Gde Kerthyasa

Tjok Gde Kerthyasa is the founder of Tirta Usada, a holistic clinic and research centre in Ubud. With his mixed background — his mother, Jero Asri Kerthyasa, is Australian; his father Tjokorda Raka Kerthyasa, is Balinese and was a spiritual healer — Tjok Gde shares unique insight into Balinese healing, one that bridges the usada traditions of Bali and the natural medicine he studied, researched and practiced in Sydney. So he brings an east-meets-west, science-meets-spirituality perspective into the topic of healing and wellness. Head to tirtausada.com to find out more about Tjok Gde’s work.

For more on this subject, download ‘The Ancient Healing Traditions of the Balian Usada‘ – NOW! Bali January-February 2023 edition. This is available for free through our online catalogue: payhip.com/nowbalimag

Or support us by ordering the print edition of NOW! Bali Magazine by emailing us at nowbali@phoenix.co.id.