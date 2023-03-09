Hari Raya Nyepi is upon us, the Balinese Day of Silence observed by the Balinese Hindus, which marks the New Year of the Saka calendar. To accommodate those not celebrating Nyepi yet still want to experience the magical atmosphere during the day of silence in utmost comfort, Bisma Eight has prepared an exquisite tranquil escape in Ubud.

Nestled in the natural and cultural heart of Ubud, Bisma Eight offers boutique suites and villas that redefine the Ubud experience deeply rooted in both artisan heritage and the craft of contemporary luxury. Tuck in the cosy and serene atmosphere of this Ubud sanctuary, where they’ve prepared a wonderful Silent Escape package at their hotel and villa accommodations.

Take this moment of silence as a chance to relax, recharge and reflect, where the entire island will come to a complete pause for 24 hours.

Silent Escape at the Hotel

The hotel features 38 eight spacious suites that showcase the vibrant and verdant greenery of its surroundings. The hotel boasts artisan-appointed rooms that feature warm wood tones, rich textiles and bespoke furnishings that seamlessly blend with the vivid natural environment.

The Nyepi package at the hotel offers room options of the Garden Suite, Canopy Suite or Forest Suite, inclusive of daily a la carte breakfast for 2 persons at Copper, a complimentary Afternoon Tea for 2 persons, a one-time set menu lunch and one-time set menu dinner by Copper Kitchen, Bar & Rooftop for 2 persons, complimentary stay for one child up to 10 years old, daily turn-down service with complimentary house-made cookies, full access to all complimentary immersive classes and workshops, and a 30-minute complimentary in-resort photo session* (available only on 21 & 23 March 2023, advanced booking required). This offer starts from IDR 7,600,000 nett.

Silent Escape at the Villas

Meanwhile, Bisma Eight’s villas are set a short 500-metre stroll from the hotel, a private oasis framed around a courtyard of charming natural gardens and quiet ponds. Each of the 12 villas highlights meticulous modern luxury contrasted with intimate Balinese tradition, featuring an open-air living space with one or two bedrooms, a shaded garden, and a private pool.

The Nyepi package at the villas offers a choice of Single Bedroom Pool Villa or Double Bedroom Pool Villa, inclusive of daily a la carte breakfast at Embers Restaurant for 2 persons, a complimentary Afternoon Tea for 2 persons, a one-time set menu lunch and one-time set menu dinner by Embers Restaurant for 2 persons, complimentary stay for one child up to 10 years old, daily turn-down service with complimentary house-made cookies, full access to all complimentary immersive classes and workshops, and a 30-minute complimentary in-resort photo session* (available only on 21 & 23 March 2023, advanced booking required). This offer starts from IDR 12,200,000 nett.

Both of these stay offers are available during the Nyepi period from 21-23 March 2023.

For more information or reservations, please contact via WhatsApp or email reservations@bisma-eight.com

Bisma Eight Hotel

Jl. Bisma No. 68, Ubud, Gianyar

+62 361 4792 888 | +62 811 388 5122

reservations@bisma-eight.com

bisma-eight.com