Celebrate the holiday cheer this festive season at the beachfront COMO Uma Canggu, where their enchanting “Believe in Magic” festive programme has been designed to give you a truly memorable year-end escape.

The resort has curated a tapestry of wonderful activities and festivities to enhance the magic of your year-end celebrations with loved ones. From meaningful beach clean-ups and rejuvenating experiences to indulgent feasts and epic celebrations, set against the backdrop of the mesmerising Canggu Beach.

Festive Fiestas

On Sunday, 24 December 2023, join the Christmas Eve Cocktail Party at COMO Beach Club in your tropical-chic attire and enjoy an exciting soiree filled with holiday cheer and live music. Savour refreshing seasonal drinks such as the pomegranate rosemary spritzer and various indulgent Christmas canapés and treats, from 5pm to 8pm.

On Monday, 25 December 2023, welcome the yuletide with a sumptuous Christmas Day Brunch at COMO Beach Club from 12pm to 3pm. Priced at IDR 760,000++ per person, the brunch will be accompanied by a live music performance. From 5pm to 8pm, toast to Christmas with special gin concoctions by expert bartenders during the Sunset Gin and Jazz.

On Sunday, 31 December 2023, usher in the New Year in style as the resort hosts an indulgent Mediterranean-inspired New Year’s Eve dinner. Put on your chicest white attire as you count down to the New Year featuring live music and pumping DJ sets. The dinner is priced at IDR 980,000++ per person including a glass of champagne to toast to the New Year. Live music starts from 6pm to 9.30pm, while DJ sets start from 9.30pm to midnight. Capture your year-end memories at the 360 photo booth from 7pm to 10pm. The New Year’s Eve Celebration starts from 6pm to 1am.

Wellness Experiences and Fun Activities

In addition to the culinary offers and festive celebrations, COMO Uma Canggu has also prepared an array of wellness experiences and exciting activities guests can enjoy across the festive period. These include Pilates with Props, Yin Yoga, Rejuvenate Sound Healing, Sunrise Yoga, Restorative Pilates, Lower Body Workout, Cardio Boost Class, Qi Gong, Archery Classes, Functional Training, Surf Talk and Eco Enzyme Talk, Pranayama and Meditation, Flow Pilates, Beach Clean Up and Zumba, Core Strength Training, Family Movie Night, Suspend Fitness Training, Pilates Core Training, Sunset Flow Yoga, and Spiritual Blessing.

To find out more about COMO Uma Canggu’s festive programme, click here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3821 4845 or email res.uma.canggu@comohotels.com

COMO Uma Canggu

Echo Beach, Jl. Pantai Batu Mejan, Canggu

+62 371 620 2228 | +62 811 3821 4845

res.uma.canggu@comohotels.com

comohotels.com/bali/umacanggu