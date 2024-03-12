Presenting their tribute to Indonesia’s rich culinary traditions, Hyatt Regency Bali invites guests to indulge in the ‘Royal Rijstaffel’, a dining tradition that showcases the breadth and diversity of Indonesian cuisine. Served at Omang Omang Restaurant, expect grand presentations and authentic flavours in this new dining experience.

Translating to ‘rice table’, the ‘rijsttafel’ is in fact a Dutch Colonial invention, created to lavishly display the wide variety of dishes from across the archipelago in one sitting — and often served to impress visiting dignitaries and important guests! The historic dining tradition has stood the test of time and remains to this day as the perfect way to enjoy a smorgasbord of Indonesian favourites.

Chef Restu, Chef de Cuisine at Hyatt Regency Bali, sought to revive the tradition for diners at Omang Omang, the resort’s iconic Indonesian and grill restaurant. Thus, the ‘Royal Rijsttafel’ experience was born, a way for guests to immerse themselves in a true Indonesian feast, enjoyed in a classically decorated dining destination surrounded by tranquil ponds and the Sanur resort’s lush tropical grounds.

As is customary of the tradition, everything is brought to the table together, really creating a ‘banquet feast’ atmosphere, once reserved only for royalty and dignitaries. The main rijfstaffel is served upon an elegant Balinese dulang, featuring an impressive spread of regional dishes selected and curated by Chef Restu. These main dishes include: Beef Rendang (Sumatran beef curry), Babi Goreng Sambal Matah (Balinese fried pork in relish), Sate Ayam (chicken satay), Udang Woku (Manadonese prawn), Terong Balado (chilli eggplant) and Bak Mie Goreng (fried noodles). Of course, at its centre, a generous portion of steaming white rice, the heart of every Indonesian meal!

The abundant meal comes with a few more accoutrements, including crackers with homemade sambal (chilli relish), Lumpia (vegetable spring rolls), Soto Ayam (Indonesian style chicken soup) and Gado-Gado (Indonesian salad with peanut sauce).

After this hearty spread of delicacies, diners will be served with Omang Omang’s signature dessert, Lemongrass Crème Brûlée, the perfect way to cleanse the palate with something sweet.

“‘The Royal Rijsttafel experience is designed to immerse guests in a lavish exploration of Indonesia’s rich flavours,” shares Chef Restu. “Inviting guests to engage with the nation’s heritage in the most delicious way possible.”

Priced at IDR 600.000++ for two persons, this exclusive dining experiences requires reservations at least 24-hours in advance. The Royal Rijstaffel makes for great group dining as well, with its sharing, family-style inherent in its presentation.

