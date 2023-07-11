Perched on the cliff’s edge of Uluwatu, Karma Kandara has long been one of the most renowned five-star luxury resorts in Bali and worldwide. The iconic resort has now reached another milestone by receiving four accolades at the Haute Grandeur Global Awards 2023, setting another benchmark for its hospitality excellence.

Established in 2014, the Haute Grandeur Hotel and Spa Awards is an independent and unbiased initiative to recognise the highest achievements from across the global hospitality industry. The award covers over 32 categories, based solely on quality feedback from guests across 7 continents and 172 countries.

At the Haute Grandeur Global Awards 2023, the picturesque Karma Kandara was dubbed the Best Boutique Villa on a Global Level, Best Beach Villa, Best Beach Resort, and Best Hotel View in Asia.

Held annually, the prestigious event invites owners and general managers of illustrious global hotel and spa groups, such as industry leaders and media, representing over 105 companies and giving out 522 awards. The luxury hotel and spa brands compete for the awards based on guests’ feedback rather than a general public or judging voting system to guarantee a golden stamp of excellence.

“I am extremely delighted about these awards and want to thank the whole team at Karma Kandara for making it possible. I’m so proud of them!” said Shaun Dünhofen, General Manager of Karma Kandara Ungasan. “Our bespoke, heartfelt service has proven once again to be a favourite of international guests.”

With these latest achievements, Karma Kandara continues to make its mark and further cement its status as a premier luxury destination, presenting unparalleled experiences and unforgettable moments to discerning travellers from across the globe.

For more information or reservations, please visit karmagroup.com

Karma Kandara

Jalan Villa Kandara, Banjar Wijaya Kusuma, Ungasan

+62 361 848 2202

karmagroup.com