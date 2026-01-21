Learn the Secret to Good Sleep: A Special Retreat at GDAS Bali Health & Wellness Resort

What does it really mean to get a good night’s rest? In our modern lives, where we’re bombarded with constant distractions and stimulation, it has become increasingly difficult to achieve quality sleep. Aiming to address this issue, GDAS Bali Health and Wellness Resort invites guests to experience ‘Sleep Well’, a signature retreat dedicated to restoring sleep quality, and thus long-term wellbeing.

Set along the rice fields of Mas, Ubud, GDAS Bali Health & Wellness Resort is designed as a sanctuary for quiet restoration, where wellbeing is approached as a way of life. Framed by paddies and tropical greenery, the resort encourages guests to slow down and reconnect, both with nature and with themselves.

In the resort, guests will find a range of wellness facilities. At The Bali Eden, a modern gym sits alongside a bamboo yoga shala, with daily yoga, meditation and Qigong sessions guide mindful movement. Hot and cold plunge pools, steam rooms and saunas support recovery and reflection. This is complemented by the the resort’s Health Suite, which introduces Live O₂ therapy, salt therapy and IV drips for guests seeking more targeted physical support.

Complementing these premium facilities are specific retreat experiences, those that help guests focus on desired outcomes, from detoxes to de-stressors. This also includes GDAS’ signature ‘Sleep Well’ retreat.

Learning to ‘Sleep Well’

Created for those experiencing fatigue, prolonged stress or sleep imbalance, Sleep Well blends contemporary wellness science with Balinese healing experiences to guide the body back into a natural restorative state.

Improved sleep supports immunity, reduces stress and reactivates the body’s innate healing capacity, shaping the core intention of the retreat.

Each journey begins with a personalised consultation, shaping an individual programme of therapies, movement and nutrition. Daily plant-based cuisine from the resort’s renowned Tangi Restaurant supports digestion and recovery throughout the stay.

Days incorporate grounding rituals, walking meditation and Muladhara Hatha Yoga, alongside therapeutic bodywork such as the Batu Tukad Massage using heated volcanic stones and Jet Lag Recovery Massage. Advanced therapies including cryotherapy, Live O₂ and salt therapy further enhance recovery and circulation. Evenings ease into rest through aromatherapy bathing and calming bedtime rituals, preparing the body for uninterrupted, restorative sleep.

The retreat is offered across a range of durations: choose four-, six- or nine-night stays, unfolding at an unhurried pace within serene accommodations designed for privacy and deep rest.

Rather than offering a prescriptive wellness formula, GDAS Bali Health & Wellness Resort provides a calm, considered environment in which guests can reset at their own pace, an understated haven where ancient practice and modern health quietly coexist.

