Set within the sprawling 90-hectare clifftop estate of AYANA Bali, overlooking the tranquil enclave of Jimbaran Bay, AYANA Spa stands as one of the island’s most distinguished sanctuaries.

Recently recognised by the 2025 Oprah Daily O-Wards as one of the world’s leading spa destinations, the award-winning spa affirms its reputation as a world-class destination where relaxation, restoration, and refined well-being converge. Designed as a restorative retreat for both guests and wellness practitioners, AYANA Spa offers a deeply immersive approach to holistic care, rooted in nature, tradition, and thoughtful design.

Home to 47 treatment rooms, AYANA Spa presents an expansive menu of experiences that balance therapeutic expertise with sensory calm. At its heart lies one of the world’s largest hydrotherapy seawater pools – a signature Thalassotherapy Pool filled with warm, mineral-rich seawater drawn from the Indian Ocean. Here, jet massages, counter-current walking zones, and bubbling beds stimulate acupressure points, encouraging circulation, detoxification, and profound relaxation in an environment shaped by water, movement, and light.

Perhaps the spa’s most iconic setting is Spa on the Rocks, an intimate cliff-edge sanctuary perched dramatically atop natural rock formations above the ocean. With uninterrupted views of rolling waves below, tailored treatments unfold in near silence, defined by privacy, rhythm, and the soothing cadence of the sea – an experience that feels both grounding and unforgettable.

Honouring Indonesia’s rich healing heritage, AYANA Spa’s Traditional Therapies of Indonesia draw upon time-honoured rituals that blend massage techniques, herbal infusions, and natural beauty practices. These rituals are carefully curated to restore harmony, balance energy, and reconnect guests with a sense of inner well-being rooted in cultural wisdom.

Beyond the treatment room, AYANA Bali extends its philosophy through a diverse programme of guided wellness activities. Led by certified instructors, offerings range from yoga, aerial yoga, aqua Pilates, and Zumba to Muay Thai, sound healing, and other movement-based practices designed to suit varying intentions and levels.

Private Qi Gong sessions invite guests to explore an ancient practice of flowing movement, breath, and focus to cultivate vital energy, reduce stress, and support immune health. Meanwhile, sound healing sessions immerse participants in resonant waves from gongs, singing bowls, chimes, and voice, gently guiding the mind towards clarity, calm, and emotional balance.

Together, these thoughtfully designed experiences position AYANA Bali not merely as a place of indulgence but as a true, integrated relaxation destination where ocean, ritual, and intention align to restore body, mind, and spirit.

