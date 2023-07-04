Other than its enviable location on the pristine beachfront of Nusa Dua, staying in the One-Bedroom Strand Villa at The St. Regis Bali Resort opens up a wealth of indulgences that make guests feel like they’re royalty.

The St. Regis brand harkens back to a bygone era, founded by the Astors, a family at the peak of New York aristocracy back in the 1900s. Service and experience were of utmost importance, as founder John Jacob Astor IV, as well as his mother Lady Caroline Astor, knew how to treat their guests — i.e. the creme de la creme of society. Out of this emerged a philosophy of service that remains legendary to this day, and is best described in this contemporary era as ‘classic hospitality’.

Bali itself is renowned for warm hospitality, marrying perfectly with the timeless traditions of the brand. These two worlds come together at The St. Regis Bali Resort, where exceptional service and tropical luxury are abundant.

The resort puts itself on display from the lobby, where guests checking in are welcomed by a stretching view down the palm-lined ‘Fire Garden’, all the way to the beach. This is thanks to the resort’s overall design, inspired by the Balinese concept of ‘Nyegara Gunung’, from the mountain to the sea. And at the sea is precisely where you’ll find the resort’s best accommodations.

The One-Bedroom Strand Villa is the epitome of elegance. This private enclave offers 604 square metres (6,499 sqft) of indoor and outdoor living space. It is blessed with a private pool and cabana, a verdant garden area and best of all, it leads directly onto the white sands of Nusa Dua Beach where reserved sun beds await.

Inside, the villa presents the eclectic stylings of renowned interior designer, Bill Bensley. The classical furniture, ornate and plush, brings an old-world refinement to the space, with its Egyptian cotton sheets and polished marble bathrooms. Balinese craft is ever-present in the design, featuring traditional thatched roofing and hand-carved finishings that ground this luxurious abode to its tropical surroundings.

The cherry on top of all this is the St. Regis’ Signature Butler Service This touch of ‘classic hospitality’ truly sets a new benchmark. Upon your request, your St.Regis Butler (on call 24 hours a day) ensures ultimate ease and comfort, including packing and unpacking your bags; elevating the wake-up call with freshly delivered coffee or tea and drawing the curtains; to pressing your garments for your evening of wining and dining.

That is but one of the legacy rituals left by the discerning founders. Dubbed a ‘House of Celebration’, St. Regis properties around the world present signature rituals every day for their guests. The Afternoon Ritual of an exquisite high tea experience; an Evening Ritual, which includes the iconic sabrage, as a bottle of Champagne is dramatically popped open with a sword, and glasses of bubbly are served at sunset; The Bloody Mary Ritual, a homage to the cocktail’s creation at the original King Cole Bar in New York in 1934; and lesser-known, The Midnight Supper Ritual.

Of course, more experiences can be found at this stunning resort destination, from its expansive Lagoon Pool, where afternoon drinks are served upon the floating bar boat; or the exquisite brunches at Kayuputi and Boneka Restaurant; or perhaps the Champagne Ritual treatment at the resort’s Iridium Spa.

With personalised attention to your needs, this five-star resort allows you to have a leisurely and languorous time among the swaying palms and meandering pools. A real holiday, where you are pampered like royalty, left to fully immerse yourself in the beachfront bliss.

The St. Regis Bali Resort

Lot S6, Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua

+62 361 847 8111

stregisbali.com