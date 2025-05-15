Celebrated for its holistic approach to wellness and rejuvenation, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, has unveiled its latest innovation for fitness enthusiasts. Introducing Westin Beach Workout, a unique, eco-friendly fitness space crafted entirely from natural wood, set against the backdrop of Nusa Dua’s pristine coastline.

The new workout space seamlessly blends the beachfront’s natural beauty with an invigorating outdoor workout experience, complemented by the soothing sound of the waves, cool ocean breeze, top-notch sustainable equipment, and the unparalleled backdrop of the majestic Mount Agung on clear days.

Available from 7 AM to 7 PM daily, guests can enjoy a wide range of functional and strength training options, using specially crafted wooden fitness equipment. These facilities include a wooden bench press, leg press with squats, a full range of wooden dumbbells and weight plates, kettlebells of various weights, TRX suspension training equipment, flipping tire, hanging bars and stick wall climbers, and exercise balls.

On top of independent training, the resort also offers High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions, complemented by Ice Bath Recovery Experiences to maximise fitness benefits and help muscle recovery.

As part of Westin’s signature “Move Well” pillar, this latest wellness offering reinforces the brand’s commitment to empowering guests to maintain their wellness regimens while travelling. Sustainability is also at the core of this new facility, with an ongoing dedication to eco-friendly practice, implementing sustainable materials, minimising waste, and promoting a “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” philosophy.

The Beach Workout is supported by Westin’s dedicated Recreation Team to ensure expert guidance and personalised assistance for every guest. It also complements the resort’s extensive wellness-focused offerings, including WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, RunWESTIN™ guided by our Running Concierge, comprehensive wellness programmes, and more.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 771 906 or visit westinnusaduabali.com

