Fridays at InterContinental Bali Resort’s KO Restaurant get more exciting as they fire up a vibrant new culinary affair with Kin Yōbi Izakaya Night.

Inspired by the Japanese word for “Friday”, Kin Yōbi reimagines the popular izakaya tradition as a refined evening experience to celebrate the end of the week with bold flavours and festive flair. Held every Friday, from 6.30 PM to 10.30 PM, Kin Yōbi Izakaya Night is an all-you-can-eat dining journey that tantalises guests to indulge in a rich tapestry of Japanese cuisine, meticulously curated by Chef Mitsuaki Senoo and his expert team.

The menu showcases exquisite sushi and sashimi, made with the freshest catch, innovative nigiri and maki rolls, elegant appetisers and salads, and a sizzling live grill featuring premium meats, seafood, and vegetables, prepared with precision and passion. Adding to the indulgence are options of unlimited beverage packages to complement the feast, including soft drinks, juices, iced teas, and a curated selection of house wines and beers. For diners wanting to splurge even more, premium upgrades are available.

In true izakaya fashion, a Japanese ritual where one would kick back and relax for after-work drinks, Kin Yōbi Izakaya Night at KO Restaurant invites Japanese cuisine aficionados to wind down after a busy week and kickstart their weekend in a lively, social setting with friends, families and loved ones.

A haven of authentic Japanese cuisine, the restaurant features a Sushi Bar with both an inviting outdoor terrace and a cosy indoor space, accommodating up to 40 guests, while the 48-seater Teppanyaki counter provides an engaging interactive space, and the intimate setting of the traditional Tatami Room presents an ideal space accommodating up to 20 guests for private events.

Kin Yōbi Izakaya Night offers three dining packages, starting from IDR 650,000++ per person.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3820 8768 or email [email protected]

KO Restaurant at InterContinental Bali Resort

Jalan Uluwatu 45, Jimbaran

+62 811 3820 8768

[email protected]

bali.intercontinental.com