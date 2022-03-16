As one of Bali’s most opulent fine dining restaurants, Apéritif has secured a reputation as being the go-to destination for special occasions and a truly memorable culinary experience. Inviting new and loyal diners to explore their impeccable kitchen creations, Apéritif have launched a brand new menu, the Prestige Degustation.

Executive Chef Nic Vanderbeeken

Available for lunch and dinner, the Prestige Menu presents a whole new array of dishes conceptualised by Executive Chef Nic Vanderbeeken and his team. Available as a six or eight course menu, the new inventive dishes continue to follow Apéritif’s original philosophy of presenting Indonesian flavours or ingredients within the world of haute cuisine. “This menu has allowed me to create dishes of the highest quality in produce and concept with absolute unbridled enthusiasm”, shares Chef Nic.

The Prestige Menu draws heavily on seafood, inspired by the Indonesia as an archipelago, rich in ocean bounties. The menu begins with an Oyster Mignonette, poached, topped with a clam and oyster stock foam. A decadent start. Another new dish is the Red Snapper, dressed in a zesty, herb-infused Leche de Tigre to create a unique and delicate ceviche. One of the most inventive creations is the Crab “Binte”, an iteration of an authentic crab and corn soup from Gorontalo, Sulawesi. Apéritif’s interpretation of this features a rich bisque.

Oyster Mignonette

Pho Lidah Beef Carpaccio

The Canadian Lobster, a dish that combines earthy, sweet, and tangy tastes, is served with a pickle and roasted beetroot and yellow sauce with spices from local sources. The Foie Gras Aigredoux uses roasted and cold-pressed pineapple, combined with Indonesian Nusa Caña, to create a sweet and sour flavour on this indulgent ingredient. Finally, Dutch Veal, a taste of the old world with poached sweetbread coated with flour, cooked with clarified butter garnished with Parape, a condiment from South Sulawesi and inspired by the city of Makassar, an impressive fusion of flavour and regional inspiration.

The Prestige Menu also features two of Apéritif’s most popular dishes, the Opu Fish and Miyazaki Wagyu A5, and the dining experience also includes the restaurant’s signature experiences, from amuse bouche with welcome cocktail; bread and dessert table service and petit-fours. Wine pairing with the Prestige Menu is also available.

Oku Fish Miyazaki Wagyu A5

In reality, dining at Apéritif Restaurant goes beyond the six or eight course degustation: the impeccable service, decadent 20’s interiors, extensive wine list and of course the plush Apéritif Bar create a very special dining experience, tucked between the rice fields and valleys of Ubud.

Apéritif Bar & Restaurant

Jalan Lanyahan, Br Nagi, Ubud

+62 361 908 2777

aperitif.com