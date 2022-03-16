With a location that’s hard to beat atop the cliffs of Uluwatu, with full-length windows ensuring impeccable views across the Indian Ocean, di Mare Restaurant is a real culinary destination. Recently, the restaurant released a brand new menu, as Executive Chef Joseph Antonishek takes guests on a discovery of his favourite Indonesian ingredients, infused masterfully into a fine dining experience.

Every dish at di Mare is meticulously crafted and those who are familiar with local cuisine will notice the influences that have gone into their creation. “I believe the best foods are locally sourced, because they are the freshest,” says Chef Joseph Antonishek, who enjoys travelling the archipelago in search of unique flavours. The new menu is refreshed from Starters to Desserts, and features indulgent ingredients throughout.

Some highlight Starters include the Butterfish Aburi, a delicate starter packed with complexity, cured in volcano salt, with coconut vinegar, sugar cane, a local lychee-like fruit known as a matoa, with green chillies and curry leaf. You’ll also find a decadent Sumbawa Oyster dish, and decadent it is, decorated with fine gold leaf! The real treasure however is the bonito butter used to poach the oyster, creating a subtle creaminess, complemented with crispy enoki mushroom for added texture and smoked shoyu to add a touch of umami to this seafood specialty.

Rock Lobster

The Mains showcase an array of premium meats and seafood, such as a butter poached Rock Lobster Tail on a bed of carrot lemongrass risotto, which itself is soaking in an incredible, rich bisque – kaffir lime and spirulina foam accent the flavours. A favourite is the Wagyu MB5 Ribeye Steak, served with marrow bone for diners to gouge into at their delight. The rich meat and marrow are balanced by the silky crème fraiche potato purée and roasted root vegetables, but the the fermented black garlic jus adds a deep, sharp note to the dish.

Clearly Chef Joseph has his ears to the ground, showcased by his knowledge of local lore and street food favourites which result in uniquely — and quite humorously — named or conceptualised dishes, such as Bebek Geprek, an upscale take on a street-side fried duck of choice; or Ayam Cemani Agnolotti, featuring the meat of a ‘magical black chicken’ of Indonesian superstition. Disclaimer: No superpowers included.

Executive Chef Joseph Antonishek

Butterfish Aburi Wagyu MB5 Ribeye Steak

This local knowledge extends to the Desserts menu, where his Tira-Rindu is a playful, local twist on a “Tira-Miss-U”, using Karangasem distilled Nusantara Kopi Liqueur and East Indies Gin. Another hit is the Strawberries and Cream, featuring strawberries from Bedugul, Bali’s highlands, paired with kemangi (lemon basil) gelato, coconut mascarpone and a meringue with zesty pieces of kaffir lime.

The culinary team at di Mare Restaurant are resolute in their specialised cheese selection featuring an array of Indonesian Artisanal Cheese. Yes, Indonesia is now home to an excellent local craft cheese industry, with hard, soft, mature and even blue cheeses available at a high standard. These are served served with rainforest honey and cherries soaked in Balinese rice wine known as brem.

Artisanal Cheeses from Indonesia

This is just a sneak peek of the dishes available on di Mare’s new menu; but for those looking for a full culinary journey can opt for the Chef’s Tasting Menu, featuring highlight dishes in a seven-course experience (IDR 850.000++ per person). Chef sometimes throws in a brand new creation on this menu as a surprise and treat for the real gourmands.

You’ll find an excellent wine list as well at di Mare Restaurant, making for superb pairings with your lunch or dinner. Our advice: start early, come for the sunset and enjoy the long, leisurely culinary journey into the night.

di Mare Restaurant

at Karma Kandara Resort, Ungasan

+62 811-3820-3360 (WA)

karmakandara.com