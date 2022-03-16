If you’re one for exquisite spa experiences with a view, then take a moment from your busy schedule and treat yourself to a rejuvenating day at one of the most luxurious and scenic spa destinations on the island: Alila Villas Uluwatu’s Cliff Edge Spa Cabana.

Perched on the side of the stunning cliffs of Uluwatu, Cliff Edge Spa Cabana at Alila Villas Uluwatu offers you the epitome of a relaxing spa experience, where it’s just you and nature. Imagine a serene ambience as you lay on the massage table totally uninterrupted, with only the stunning view of the majestic Indian Ocean, the clear blue skies, the sounds of birds chirping, the cool breeze and the calming sounds of the waves below.

Expect a completely revitalising experience from the moment you make your way to the spa as you walk through the lush greenery along the cliff towards the beach, taking in the mesmerising ocean scenery before the Spa Cabana appears right before your eyes.

Designed for a maximum of two people, the remote spa sanctuary offers an exclusively curated 120-treatment experience that brings the concept of self-care to a whole new level. The treatment includes a refreshing foot soak, a choice of Balinese or Therapeutic Massage, sound healing and a rejuvenating eye ritual.

That’s not all. The calming and tranquil experience invites guests to get cosy on the sofa post-treatment, where they can savour in the delicious healthy bites as the body, mind and soul begin to awaken to all the positive energy and benefits of this magnificent spa haven. Indulge your senses with the wonderful spa experience alone or with your loved one, you’ll leave in a pure state of euphoria.

The Cliff Edge Spa Cabana treatment is available for booking at IDR 2,500,000++ per person for 120 minutes. To make online bookings, visit www.alilahotels.com/uluwatu/experience/ultimate-spa

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 848 2166, contact via WhatsApp or email uluwatu@alilahotels.com

Alila Villas Uluwatu

Jl. Belimbing Sari Tambiyak, Pecatu

+62 361 848 2166

alilahotels.com/uluwatu