SOS Children’s Villages Indonesia, a non-governmental organisation that focuses on providing family-based alternative care for children who have or are at risk of losing parental care, announces the first offline Bike to Care ultra-distance cycling fundraising event, which aims to help vulnerable families in Indonesia, especially children who have lost their parents due to the pandemic.

Following the great success of their annual Run to Care event, SOS Children’s Villages returns with their latest fundraiser: Bike to Care 2022. This is a hybrid event, held both virtually and offline, and is one of many social movements organised by SOS Children’s Villages to raise awareness on children’s rights. With the tagline of #BaliLoop 500KM, Bike to Care 2022 will take place in Bali with ultra-distance cycling spanning 500 kilometres which will involve 50 offline cyclists, 250 virtual cyclists, hundreds of donors, corporate partners and media who are committed to helping children who have lost parental care.

Working together with dozens of bicycle communities from across the archipelago, Bike to Care will not only see participants cycle 500 KM across Bali but share an act of kindness by raising funds through the donation page on behalf of each cyclist. All funds raised will be allocated to children who have or are on the brink of losing parental care to prevent more children from losing parental care and to sustain the children’s needs. SOS Children’s Villages invites the people of Indonesia to take part and contribute directly to the 7,200 children across Banda Aceh, Meulaboh, Medan, Jakarta, Bogor, Lembang, Semarang, Yogyakarta, Bali Flores and Palu.

Offline Event

Bike to Care 2022’s offline event will take place from 19-20 March 2022, kicking off from Hotel SOL Benoa Bali in Benoa. On 19 March 2022, participants will cycle 300 km across Jimbaran, Tabanan, Negara, Pulaki, and stop at Lovina for a one-night rest before continuing the next day. They will depart from Lovina the next day to Tejakula, Karang Asem, Klungkung, Sanur and will finish back at the starting point. Additionally, on the first day, participants will stop by for lunch at SOS Children’s Village Bali in Desa Bantas Selemadeg, Tabanan, where they will be greeted by the children there.

The offline category is divided into 2 categories, namely 500 KM (Individual) and 300-200 KM (Duo Relay). Registration can be done through the official website www.biketocare.com.

Virtual Event

Bike to Care 2022 is also held virtually to accommodate more cyclists from all over Indonesia who can’t participate in the offline event in Bali. The virtual category is divided into two categories, namely Individual 150 KM, 250 KM and 500 KM, and relay teams. Since 20 February 2022, hundreds of virtual cyclists have put in hours daily; as of 28 February 2022, the total kilometres that have been accumulated have reached over 12,000 kilometres. Virtual cyclists can finish their remaining kilometres with multiple rides. The virtual race period closes on 20 March 2022, in tandem with the offline event in Bali.

The implementation of the family-based alternative parenting programme requires a minimum fund of IDR 500 million, with each child requiring a minimum of IDR 6 million to meet all their basic needs for a full year. Up until 15 March 2022, the total donation collected is around IDR 297 million, so there’s still ways to go to reach the funds needed. If you’re not participating in the cycling event, you can still be part of the cause and show support by donating through kitabisa.com/biketocare.

The Bike To Care 2022 event has been supported by The Luxe Nomad, a leading luxury villa booking portal in Asia Pacific, with 85+ villas managed exclusively across Bali, Koh Samui and Phuket. The Luxe Nomad has also contributed to Biketocare’s mission by raising crowdfunding through their give.asia platform.

In addition, The Luxe Nomad also sent four representatives of cyclists to participate in this charity cycling, namely Mirko Corbella, Andreas Grosskinsky, Lyllian Grace Banzon and Phil Spaninks. The four cyclists will together with other participants ride a 500 KM bicycle around Bali for the future of thousands of SOS Children’s Villages Indonesia children.

