With its iconic rock and roll theme, Hard Rock Hotel Bali is up front about what they offer, and that’s a good time! At the core of this hotel is family entertainment that goes so far as to offer specially-designed rooms and suites just for kids, plus a host of facilities focused on family fun.

Set just behind the famous Kuta Beach, Hard Rock Hotel Bali has been a favourite family escape for decades. Its concert-level lobby bar, Center Stage, with its walls of legendary rock ’n’ roll memorabilia, certainly set the scene: this place has music at its heart. However, this theme can be best seen as a symbol of fun and entertainment, which runs through every inch of this famed hotel, especially when it comes to experiences for families and children.

Many hotels may have kids’ facilities, but Hard Rock Hotel Bali takes this a step further and has rooms designed specifically for kids.

Their Luxury Kids Suite is the best example of this. This spacious accommodation is 128 square metres and features two bedrooms – the real prize being the kid’s room (sorry parents!) This is the ultimate playground for children below 12 years old, packed with children’s toys, 2 bunk beds, bean bags and a Playstation 4. It’s an in-room playground that children can call their own during their stay, plus there’s even a shower for the kids in their en-suite.

That’s not all. The suite’s living room is a great central space complete with large Smart TV, BOSE sound system, individual coffee pod machine and dining area for six. This means family dinners or evenings watching television together are made easy — and extra cosy. The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, a luxurious soaking tub with a separate shower room with a mixer tap for rain and hand shower, and a walk-in wardrobe.

Of course, that’s not all. Hard Rock Hotel Bali goes above and beyond to provide unique entertainment for their guests. For example, one special in-room experience allows you to order a Fender guitar, with headphones, for any practising rockstars hoping to jam whilst on holiday.

The music experience continues outside the room, like at the Boom Box Recording Studio where guests can record some tracks or hit up some Karaoke in the state-of-the-art recording studio. Family album, anyone? And the gaming lounge-equipped Tabu Teens Club even has a multi-purpose DJ Booth.

Again, for younger children, the hotel’s Roxity Kids Club is where little ones can stay happily occupied, with an assortment of activities and games, from arts and crafts to Balinese dance and treasure hunts. The kids club has a comfortable indoor space, and a dedicated outdoor playground and the hotel even has its own rock climbing wall for adventurous kids and adults.

On top of all that, the iconic Hard Rock Hotel Bali swimming pool, known for its many games and activities throughout the day, is home to a completely separate kids’ waterpark, with slides, a waterfall bucket and more.

Yes, there’s a good reason why this hotel has stayed a fave for families. Yes, the amenities are curated and designed for pure enjoyment, but, of course, that vibrant and happy-go-lucky service of the hotel’s staff tops it all off.

Hard Rock Hotel Bali

Jalan Pantai Kuta

+62 361 761869

hardrockhotels.com/bali