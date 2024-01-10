As Bali’s burgeoning art scene continues to grow and evolve, the Joshua District Gallery in Kedungu will soon play host to a fascinating exhibition entitled ‘Unmasked’, an art exhibition showcasing the works of an up-and-coming artist, Nadav Roiter.

The opening night is set to be held on Friday, 19 January 2024, ‘Unmasked’ will feature a unique fusion of handmade masks, a remarkable photo exhibition, and unique NFT art, all curated to immerse visitors into the multifaceted layers of human identity.

The pièce de résistance of the exhibition will be an extraordinary collection of original handcrafted masks, each meticulously crafted in Vietnam and fashioned with various themes from around the globe. Boasting traditional motifs to contemporary designs, these unique masks serve as a visual testament to the rich tapestry of human expression. The handcrafted masks were created in Vietnam by Nadav alongside a local couple who have been practising mask-making for generations. The craftsmanship showcased in each piece is a testament to Nadav’s dedication to uniting cultural divides and exploring the universality of the human experience.

Visitors attending the exhibition’ opening night will be in for a treat as they’ll get the opportunity to witness the masks come to life through an enthralling photo exhibition, mesmerising dance performances by local Balinese dancers who will parade the masks throughout the space, accompanied by a live musical performance. Through Nadav’s artistic eye, the masks captured against the backdrop of Bali’s natural beauty add new dimensions to the narrative, inviting visitors to observe the convergence of culture, identity and environment.

At the centre of ‘Unmasked’ is the profound underlying message that transcends beyond the tangible and virtual world – the exploration of how people wear “masks” in their daily lives. Nadav’s works examine the many ways people disguise facets of themselves behind different facades, whether it’s in their jobs, hobbies, relationships, or religion. Nadav invites visitors to question the authenticity of these “masks”, encouraging an in-depth understanding of one’s self and others.

The thematic thread carried through the exhibition strives to inspire and challenge visitors to see beyond the surface, inspiring a sense of freedom to be authentic. In a world often defined by societal expectations and norms, the exhibition urges individuals to uncover the layers and allow their authentic selves to emerge.

In a daring step that echoes the progressive landscape of the art industry, Nadav is also expected to unveil a series of unique and newly minted NFT art pieces. This digital art form presents 100 lucky art connoisseurs with the chance to own a piece of the exhibition in the digital realm. This revolutionary approach not only highlights the artist’s flexibility but also expands new opportunities for art consumption in the digital age.

‘Unmasked’ aims to be a compelling exploration of identity through Nadav’s complex approach by combining traditional craftsmanship, photography, and NTF art, presenting visitors with a multi-sensory experience that encourages introspection and self-discovery.

The ‘Unmasked’ exhibition at Joshua District Gallery will run from 19 January 2024 until 24 February 2024. Entrance is free of charge with opening hours every day from 8am to 10pm.

To find out more, follow @joshuadistrict and @nadav18893

Joshua District Gallery

Jl. Kebo Iwa, Pangkung Tibah, Kec. Kediri, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali

+62 812 3709 2872

joshuadistrict.com