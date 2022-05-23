In collaboration with Vinoti Living, the innovative art platform Cakravala presents their latest art exhibition on the island. Titled ‘Watch This Space’, the exhibition features the work of eight emerging Indonesian artists that each dissect fragments of Indonesia’s history, culture and current issues. Situated in the furniture company’s showroom in Renon, Denpasar, ’Watch This Space’ runs from 22 May 2022 through to 4 June 2022.

With the rise of the local art scene over the past couple of years, a new wave of young artists have emerged. Carrying distinct styles and exploring various themes surrounding Indonesian culture, each artist uses art to convey memories, ideas, or stories that help remind us of where we come from. By representing them through various mediums and narratives, exhibiting works exist as a time capsule that captures a moment in time.

‘Watch This Space’ was created to support the ever-growing contemporary art scene in Bali. Hosted by one of Indonesia’s leading furniture company, Vinoti Living aims to highlight the diversity and uniqueness of today’s young and emerging artists. With artists such as I Gede Sujaya from Sanggar Bares, a creative studio located in Ubud led by Nyoman Bratayasa that focuses on teaching children to create art from a young age, the exhibition displays a myriad of different styles and approaches to art, encapsulating the boundless possibilities of artistic practices. You will also find works by Putu Surya Dharma Putra, Naomi Samara, Kezia Alexandra, Andre Yoga, Didin Jirot, Irene Febry and Swoofone.

Journey through Indonesia and discover the stories that connect us all. Gathering inspiration from folklore, social and political views, as well as our internal emotions – the selection of works act as a visual representation of our vast culture. Experience the exhibition at the Vinoti Living Renon, and get to know the local rising and emerging artists you should have on your radar.

Follow on Instagram: @_cakravala @vinotiliving_bali

Exhibition Location:

Vinoti Living – Renon, Bali

Jl. Prof. Moh. Yamin No.16A, Denpasar

+62 361 4749779

Opening times: 10AM – 5PM everyday

For questions about purchasing, or the artists, please contact: mail@cakravala.com