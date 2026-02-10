Over the past two years, 12 Urban Café has become a natural gathering point in Canggu for locals, expats, and travellers seeking a place that works just as well for slow breakfasts as it does for sunset cocktails and relaxed dinners.

With an all-day dining approach, the morning menu begins with crowd favourites like the Atlantic Breakfast, smoothie bowls, and specialty coffee, while lunchtime offerings lean toward lighter plates, fresh salads, and nourishing bowls designed for health-conscious guests. As evening settles in, the kitchen shifts gears with dishes such as Salmon Steak and fresh mussels prepared in a variety of sauces.

Beyond the food, 12 Urban Café has developed a loyal following for its cocktail and wine programme. Creative drinks, rotating specials, and curated wine selections anchor evenings that feel more like aperitivo than nightlife. Regular oyster nights, cocktail evenings, and seasonal events give the cafe a dynamic rhythm without losing its neighbourhood feel.

Described as “modern urban elegance with Bali’s tropical charm,” 12 Urban Café’s design reflects this balance. The interiors combine natural textures, light woods, greenery, and soft lighting that easily transition from a bright daytime cafe to an intimate evening dining room. The result is a setting equally suited to casual brunches, remote working sessions, and late dinners over wine.

More than just an ordinary café, 12 Urban Café has become a community fixture, hosting movie nights, gatherings, and events that draw a diverse mix of residents and visitors. This sense of ease, alongside its attentive service and thoughtful menus, continues to make this dining hub a reliable stop on Canggu’s evolving culinary map, just mere minutes from Echo Beach.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3889 1222 or visit 12urbancafe.com

12 Urban Café

Jl. Pantai Batu Mejan No.12c

+62 811 3889 1222

@twelve.bali

12urbancafe.com