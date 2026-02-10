Since opening in early 2024, Syrco BASÈ has become one of Ubud’s most compelling culinary hotspots. Founded by Michelin-starred Dutch-Indonesian chef Syrco Bakker, the restaurant explores Indonesian heritage through a present-day lens, shaped by three core values: traceability, nature, and transparency.

At Syrco BASÈ, the journey begins long before the plate. The team works closely with their “Bali Heroes” – farmers, fishers, artisans, and producers across the archipelago – fostering direct relationships between the landscape, kitchen, and guests. The restaurant’s name reflects this philosophy: in Balinese, BASÈ means both “seasoning” and “language” while in English it acknowledges the foundation of Syrco’s craft – his deep roots in the archipelago’s fertile soil.

A Multidimensional Culinary Destination

Syrco BASÈ unfolds across four unique yet interconnected spaces. The Restaurant presents seasonal tasting menus and à la carte dishes rooted in Indonesian flavours, often using produce harvested from the on-site regenerative garden. The Bar explores botanical mixology, crafting cocktails inspired by local herbs, spices, and flowers. The Shop connects guests with handcrafted items used throughout the venue.

At the heart of it all sits KU culinary atelier , a 12-seat standalone restaurant within Syrco BASÈ offering an 11-course journey. This immersive experience begins not at the table, but in the garden, where guests are invited to smell, touch, and taste ingredients at their source, followed by a blessing at the on-site temple. From there, diners move into the lounge for delicate bites before taking their seats at the chef’s counter, where Chef Syrco and his team prepare each course with precise, almost theatrical choreography.

Centred on storytelling, the name “Ku” (meaning “my” in Indonesian) reflects its emphasis on personal expression and craftsmanship. With diners seated at the counter, the experience offers a front-row view as Chef Syrco and his team transform Indonesian ingredients into contemporary creations that evoke nostalgia and emotion.

Eclectic Culinary Offerings and Experiences

At Syrco BASÈ Restaurant, dinner is served from Tuesday to Saturday, with menus that evolve according to seasonality and harvest. Signature dishes include Savoy Cabbage with green chilli kosho and lime, Fish Roulade with potato purée and razor clam, Nasi Ulam with fresh herbs and pickles, and Pork Cheek with andaliman pepper and kanari nuts. Vegan and vegetarian menus highlight organic and foraged ingredients treated with equal care and creativity.

Guests may choose between BASÈ Pure (IDR 850,000++) or the more expansive BASÈ Journey (IDR 1,500,000++) tasting menus, with beverage pairings ranging from wines and botanical cocktails to non-alcoholic options. Lunch, available on Fridays and Saturdays,offers a lighter expression of the kitchen’s philosophy through à la carte selections and tasting menus.

For a more elevated experience, two signature packages enhance the dining journey. The Romantic Package (IDR 2,850,000++) pairs the BASÈ Journey with Champagne, a curated beverage pairing, a post-dinner cocktail, a handmade garden bouquet, and a bespoke gift. The Full Experience (IDR 2,850,000++) includes similar offerings, with a keepsake presented in place of the curated gift.

At KU culinary atelier, open Wednesday to Saturday evenings, the 11-course Culinary Journey (IDR 1,950,000++) unfolds at a more intimate pace. Highlights include Bali Bouillabaisse, a delicate broth layered with ocean flavours, and The Ocean, a mix of sea urchin and crayfish served in its shell. The Full Experience (IDR 4,500,00++) elevates the evening with Krug Champagne, beverage pairings, a post-dinner cocktail, and a Syrco BASÈ gift.

Within its first two years, Syrco BASÈ has established itself as one of Indonesia’s most decorated dining destinations. It has received international and regional recognition, including being named one of Bali’s 20 Best Restaurants by Australian media outlet Traveller and winning the Gold Award at the PRESTIGE Gourmet Awards 2025. Chef Syrco himself was awarded Two Knives at The Best Chef Awards in 2024.

The team’s talent has also earned national and international acclaim, from the Giffard West Cup Global Finals in France to the San Pellegrino Young Chef Academy in Hong Kong, and Diageo WORLD CLASS Indonesia 2024. Most recently, Bar Manager Arya Dharmayasa was crowned the Indonesia Regional Winner of #HennessyMyWay 2025 and will represent the country at the global finals in France. Despite these accolades, the restaurant’s focus remains firmly rooted in craft, learning and collaboration.

“We are committed to fostering a culture of excellence and continuous learning and improvement,” says Chef Syrco Bakker. “Syrco BASÈ is a journey into the heart of Bali’s agricultural and culinary soul,” he adds. “By weaving tradition and innovation into every plate and every pour, we aim to show that Indonesian gastronomy belongs on the world stage.”

In a dining landscape increasingly shaped by spectacle, Syrco BASÈ offers a grounded, layered encounter with Indonesian cuisine – one that feels both contemporary and deeply rooted in place.

Syrco BASÈ Restaurant and Bar is a member of the Bali Restaurant & Café Association (BRCA). To learn more about BRCA, follow @balirca or visit balirca.id .

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 822 2712 2250 or visit syrcobase.com

Syrco BASÈ Restaurant & Bar

Jalan Sri Wedari No.72, Ubud

+62 822 2712 2250

[email protected] | [email protected]

Syrco BASÈ (FB) | @syrcobase (IG)

syrcobase.com