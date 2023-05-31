The Samaya Seminyak, Bali shares news of their latest Ultimate Family Staycation package, a bespoke stay offer made just for travelling families looking to enjoy a luxurious stay on the Seminyak beachfront.

Boasting a collection of 52 lavish private villas, dotted in their tropical grounds and gardens, The Samaya Seminyak makes for a choice destination for families staying in Bali. Each of the extravagant villages are equipped with a private pool, expansive outdoor living area, cosy lounging gazebo and ultra-luxe en-suite bathrooms. These are spaces that families can make their own throughout their stay.

Of course, the resort also features beachfront ‘Breeze Restaurant’, daybeds lined up and overlooking the ocean, plus gorgeous lagoon-style pool surrounded by a beautifully manicured lawn — perfect for days under the sun.

The latest ‘Ultimate Family Staycation’ package from the resort offers a range of additional benefits and activities to make your Bali escape that much more special.

For one, the resort has prepared a host of children’s activities, including arts and crafts experiences like traditional kite painting and leaf weaving. All this while parents also get stuck into unique activities of their own, from yoga, Balinese dance, cooking classes and even a cocktail class.

The offer also includes the ultimate family meal, the signature ‘Balinese Megibung’ dinner, prepared for 2 adults and 2 children (below 12 years). This authentic Balinese meal features fresh seafood delicacies and sides; a sharing meal for families to enjoy together.

That’s not all. The package also provides a luxurious treatment for the whole family at Spa at The Samaya, where 2 adults and 2 children will enjoy a relaxing 60-minute experience together.

The Ultimate Family Staycation at The Samaya Seminyak, Bali starts from IDR9,000,000 net/villa/night, inclusive of:–

• Daily breakfast

• Afternoon Tea

• Complimentary Balinese Megibung Dinner

• Spa Treatments

• Resort Credits

• Additional benefits encompass personalised in-villa check-in, 24-hour butler service, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

To book the Ultimate Family Staycation, email info@thesamayabali.com / reservation@thesamayabali.com ; or call: +62 361 731 149.



Terms and Conditions include:

– Minimum 3-night stay

– Stays valid from 1 June to 31 August 31

– Full payment required upon confirmation

The Samaya Seminyak

Jl. Kayu Aya, Seminyak Beach, Bali

@thesamayaseminyak

thesamayabali.com/seminyak