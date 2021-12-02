One of the latest trends in Bali for residents has been the rise of workshops. From candle-making to crochet, plants to pottery, residents have been on a pursuit to explore their creative side through arts and crafts, learn new skills and engage with brand new communities. With so many art-centred events happening this weekend, we’ve decided to round them up so that you don’t miss out on your chance to get creative.

This weekend (4-5 December 2021) has an array of different creative events, so take your pick, book your slot and prepare yourself for a fulfilling, art-inspired experience.

Ubud Artisan Market

4 & 5 December 2021

An event brought to you by the Foundation behind the Ubud Writers & Readers Festival (UWRF),The Ubud Artisan Market returns to bring life to their venue at Taman Baca on both Saturday and Sunday.

The market is an opportunity for your creatives and opportunities to sell and showcase their work, featuring everything from textiles to homeware, artisan ingredients to home-cooked dishes.

This weekend will also feature a pottery workshop, poetry show, live performances and much more, so you can expect a pretty lively experience at this stunning venue that overlooks the beautiful Campuhan Ridge. Covid-19 health protocols apply.

11am – 9pm

4 – 5 December 2021

Taman Baca, Jalan Raya Sanggingan, Ubud

Follow: @ubud.artisanmarket

Visual Arts & Hand-Stitching Workshop (Umalas)

4 December 2021

A collaboration between art platform Cakravala and creative space Tempa Kultura comes a unique workshop that combines visual arts and hand-stitching techniques.

Lead by Sin & Sun Sewing Collective, who slow-make and repair couture goods with an artistic flair, comes an artistic expression in a truly tangible and physical medium. The process begins by introducing different folklore stories and mythical creatures from Indonesian culture, which will become the media (fabric patch) for participants to transform it into boro patchwork/sashiko pieces.



IDR 300.000/person. Limited spots available! Book via Instagram or Whatsapp +62 81353031303.

2pm – 4pm

4 December 2021

Tempa Kultura, Jl. Dukuh Indah

Follow: @__cakravala



Screen Print Workshop (Ubud)

4 December 2021

Explore the intricacies of the specialised artistic style of screen printing, brought to you by Black Hand Gang, an open-studio printing facility in Mas.

Screen print is a versatile technique to render various visual styles into print; from drawing to painting, from photography to digital art. This water-based, toxic-free process is suitable for beginners and practitioners alike. Turn your images into stunning prints. The workshop includes: Tools & material provided, Material knowledge, Studio experiences, 5 Prints of your own design to take home, Coffee/Tea and Lunch

IDR 550.000/person. To book contact +62 85823129945

10am – 3pm

4 December 2021

Black Hand Gang, Jl. Raya Mas, Ubud

Follow: @blackhandgang.id

Colours of Bali (Exhibition, Denpasar)

4 – 19 December 2021

How is the making process of Kamasan natural pigment? What are the obstacles in weaving and dyeing process of Gringsing? What is the potential of natural colors in the world of art, craft and design in Bali?

Held at CushCush Gallery, Colors Of Bali exhibition is the culmination from their yearlong research program about natural pigment and dyes in six Balinese traditional crafts, including Wayang Kulit, Topeng Bali, Kamasan Painting, hand-woven textiles of Gringsing, Cepuk and Songket.

Presenting 35 works from six Balinese traditional crafts, each of the works have their own uniqueness and story to tell. To hear insights and their stories from curatorial perspective, Suriawati will be conducting two sessions of curatorial tours, the first being on 2pm, Sunday 5th December 2021.

There is a public program that runs throughout the exhibition dates, which include webinars, talks/meet the artist programs, children’s activities and workshops.

Find their full program on Instagram: @cushcushgallery

RSVP to any of the Colors of Bali programs: https://bit.ly/COB_RSVP

CushCush Gallery Jl. Teuku Umar, Denpasar

cushcushgallery.com

Looking Ahead:

Rêve de Fleur (Exhibition, Canggu)

11 – 24 December 2021

The second chapter to an immersive exhibition that houses artists of different calibers, styles and expressions with the intent of outlining our connection to the earth through integration of flora.

Produced by Spicy Island Studios and Spacecraft Gallery, in collaboration with Genesis Creative Centre (venue), Dada Island and Dena Ayuni Designs comes a two-week creative experience that will be host to art exhibitions, installations, musical performances, charity auctions, seminars as well as food and beverage. The events is centred on bringing environmental awareness to the forefront, whilst creating a platform for Indonesian and Indonesia-based artists and musicians.

The event will feature art by up-and-coming as well as established Indonesian artists, including: Isabell Fuerbass, Kezia Alexandra, Aria An Arkho, Irene Febry, Adine Halim, Manusia & Tanah, Cocolobo and video animations by Nitya Putrini. Musical performances (11 & 18 December), will feature: Anda Perdana Andhika, Vana, Deep Sea Explorers, Kacir, General Rie, Archie, Iman, Alex Verdacchi, Trigan & Kessler. Entrance fee of IDR 50.000 for days with musical performance.

The exhibition alongside the musical performances will be a window into Bali and Indonesia’s creative spirit, an event organised by and featuring the generation of today. Not to be missed!

3pm – 10pm

11 – 24 December

Genesis Creative Centre, Tamora Gallery, Berawa

Follow: @spacecraftgallery or @inspireatgenesis