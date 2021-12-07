It’s going to be an extra cosy Christmas in Ubud this season, as The Suku Bali presents their specially prepared culinary offerings, including a very cheeky afternoon tea experience, Christmas-inspired cocktails and celebratory feasts!

One of Ubud’s newest hotspots, The Suku Bali is a unique venue comprised of an expansive living garden, a stylish-yet-laidback lounge and homely indoor restaurant. Since they opened back in October, they’ve hosted various community events and gatherings, with local empowerment being one of the restaurant’s core values. This value extends into their food and drinks menu as they source directly from local farmers, even growing a lot of their produce in their backyard, connecting diners directly with the source of their food.

This Christmas season, this snug dining destination on the foothills of Ubud has created an array of festive experiences leading up to Christmas Day, with meals and deals to be enjoyed with family and friends.

Afternoon Tipsy Tea

Celebrating the December holidays, The Suku Bali invites you to take the afternoon off and indulge in a very cheeky tea-time! Head Mixologist Herry Kurniawan has crafted new signature cocktails, including Hot Chamomile Toddy, Iced Green Tea & Cheese, and Iced Chai Pulled Tea. Alongside these tea-inspired libations an assortment of sweet and savoury Indonesian delights are also served, including: Pangsit Goreng Ayam (fried chicken dumpling), Coconut Financier and Bubur Ketan (sweet glutinous rice porridge). Yes, it might be a high tea that even the Queen of England would be jealous of!

Afternoon Tipsy Tea is available at 2pm to 4pm everyday from 6 December 2021 to 2 January 2022. Priced at IDR 80.000++ per person and IDR 150.000++ for two persons.

Christmas Dinner

To celebrate ‘the most wonderful time of the year’, The Suku Bali has created a very special 4-course dinner, with selected Sababay Wine pairing, available for dinner leading up to Christmas Day!

The 4-course dinner focuses on the restaurant’s signature farm-to-table concept, starting with an entrée of Beet Salad with lemon-infused yogurt, radish, beet gel, beet puree; followed by a serving of house-made Potato Soup, set to warm your heart and soul in the cool Ubud December weather.

The dining experience continues with a selection of either Slow-cooked Chicken Breast with greens in a thyme-reduction sauce or Crispy Pork Belly served with house-made sweet potato puree, caramelised apple and sautéed kale in thyme-reduction sauce.For dessert, an elegant finale of creamy Panna Cotta with strawberry coulis served with chocolate sponge and white chocolate puffed rice.

Christmas Dinner is available only 23 & 24 December 2021, from 6pm to 9pm. Special jazz performance by Nita Aartsen will accompany dinner on 23 December 2021. Priced at IDR 399,000++/person, half price for children under 12 years old.

Christmas Cocktails

Suku Mulled Wine

White Christmas

Candy Corn Mule

Tipsy Santa

That’s not all! Complementing the festivities will be a new range of signature cocktails. Feel the warmth of the holidays with four new Christmas Cocktails, including a twist of a seasonal classic, Suku Mulled Wine; a carol-inspired White Christmas; Candy Corn Mule; and lastly, jolly ol’ St.Nick gets naughty with Tipsy Santa.

Christmas Cocktails are available from 6 December to 26 December 2021; don’t miss out trying these seasonal libations! A la carte prices apply.

The Suku Bali

Jl. Raya Pengosekan No. 2013, Lodtunduh, Ubud

+62 811 3811 8887

info@thesukubali.com

thesukubali.com