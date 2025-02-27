Tucked in the depths of the valleys of Tegallalang, north of the iconic Ceking Rice Terraces, Aksari Resort Ubud invites couples for a seriously stylish escape amidst the charm and enchantment of Ubud’s lush jungles.

This all-encompassing destination is somewhere couples can leave reality for a while, spending their days basking by the infinity pool, getting pampered together at Svaha Spa, or savouring a romantic Balinese dining experience at Ankhusa Restaurat, with views to river valley beyond.

Home to rooms and villas, Aksari Resort Ubud finds the perfect balance between contemporary comforts and traditional Balinese charm. However, the resort’s ultimate romantic escape is definitely the Grand One Bedroom Private Pool Villa with Riverside View, a dreamy accommodation completely immersed in the verdant surroundings. At the centre of this intimate cocoon is plush King-Sized bed that looks out to the private plunge pool and jungle beyond, whilst the premium bathroom opens up to an outdoor jacuzzi.

For those looking to add a little extra love to their stay, the Luxury Honeymoon Package promises the perfectly packaged romantic getaway. It includes a 2-night stay at the Grand Royal One Bedroom Private Pool Villa by the Riverside, with breakfast for two. Additional romantic touches including flower wording on the bed, with flower bouquet, flower decor in the pool and bathtub. Plus, floating breakfast, afternoon tea and a romantic candle light dinner for 2 with sparkling wine, all priced at IDR 18,295,000.

Whether you’re celebrating your honeymoon in Bali or simply looking to experience a truly romantic getaway, a stay at Aksari Resort Ubud promises unforgettable moments that will reignite the love between couples.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3960 7257 or email info@aksariubud.com

Aksari Resort Ubud

Jl. Raya Desa Kenderan No.88 A, Kenderan, Ubud,

+62 811 3960 7257

@aksariubud

inivie.com/aksariresortubud