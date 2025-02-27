Perched in a secluded valley on the outskirts of Ubud, The Pari Sudha invites travelling couples to experience a romantic escape defined by their authentic Balinese hospitality and the natural surroundings.

This family-owned boutique homestay presents a personal touch, a cosy and intimate retreat that couples will feel at home in. In Petulu, only a 5-minute drive from the centre of Ubud, The Pari Sudha welcomes you into its ‘village’. As you arrive, you’ll pass the homes of local residents, and without borders between, you’ll be part of the neighbourhood. The ‘homestay’ sits on the edge of the valley, with a perfect vista of thick, lush forest.

The Pari Sudha’s selection of thoughtfully-designed rooms take full advantage of the verdant surroundings, including The Forest Labyrinth room, which features an underground bathroom, complete with a bathtub. Meanwhile, The Forest Retreat overlooks the verdant jungle views and is perfect for couples in search for peaceful moments together. Finally, The Sanctuary, with its private garden and outdoor jacuzzi, is easily The Pari Sudha’s top choice, promising total privacy and intimate evenings under the stars.

Beyond the accommodations, this cosy destination offers an array of experiences and spaces where couples and luxuriate, whether its enjoying a massage in the private, al-fresco bale, luxuriating by one of the two spacious infinity pools or taking a moment to read in the traditional ‘Joglo Lounge’, all looking out to this canopy of trees, and enjoying the fresh, clean Ubud air. Whether on a romantic escape, or even a honeymoon, The Pari Sudha’s tranquil atmosphere will certainly set the scene.

Cosy and charming with its community-style approach to accommodation, The Pari Sudha aims to provide comfort in more ways than just amenities and facilities, exuding the nostalgia and pace of Bali’s yesteryears.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 819 0505 9333 or email visit theparisudha.com

