Two favourite pastimes in Bali are spending the day at a beach club, or indulging in a sumptuous brunch experience, so one venue has decided to put the two together! TT Beach Club has recently launched their ‘Sea Side Brunch’, inviting weekend warriors to dine atop their daybeds, under the sun, at their beachfront venue.

Lining the white-sand shores of Melasti Beach, a stunning beachfront that sits at the bottom of one of the most dramatic headlands of the island, TT Beach Club – previously known as Cattamaran Beach Club – welcomes leisure seekers into their expansive beachfront wonderland.

With 180-degrees views of Melasti Beach, this beach club is home to two separate pools – a lagoon pool that stretches across the coastline, and a glass infinity pool that juts out towards the beach — and offers a range of areas for their day-club patrons to lounge, be in the hammocks that hang from the terrace, daybeds around the pool and even private, indoor cabanas.

Elevating their offerings, and merging two favourite pastimes in Bali, TT Beach Club has launched their ‘Sea Side Brunch’, where a classic brunch menu can be enjoyed in the comfort of the venue’s lounge area.

Leisure on your day bed as fresh, satisfying dishes are brought to you, where you can nibble at your own leisure enjoying the views of the infinity pool and the sea beyond. There are five specialty dishes on the brunch menu, presenting twists on brunch favourites, including: Ricotta Hotcakes, Smashed Avo, Cattamaran Bennys, a Breaky Bun and a protein-packed Steak n Egg.

This all-new beachfront brunch experience is available from 10AM to 2PM, every Thursday to Sunday, enticing you to start your weekend right (or maybe early!) and kick-off your day at TT Beach Club in the best way possible.

Book your ‘Sea Side Brunch’ experience or your day at TT Beach Club here: +62 812 3776 3903 (WhatsApp) +62361 6200688 (Hotline)

TT Beach Club Bali

Melasti Beach, Jl. Melasti Ungasan, Badung, Bali

IG: @ttbeachclub

ttbeach.club

