Get your best white fits ready as one of Bali’s most anticipated annual parties makes a comeback! Following a 3-year hiatus, the iconic beachfront KU DE TA is excited to announce the return of its extravagant and legendary White Party!

Besides being known as one of the most classic and long-standing beach clubs in Bali, KU DE TA is globally renowned for its annual White Party. After a three-year break, it’s no secret that visitors and residents of the island have been longing to dress up in their finest white attire and celebrate ‘til dawn at KU DE TA’s biggest party. Coming to you very soon, the return of the White Party will be held on Tuesday, 16 August 2022!

Themed ‘Night in White Satin’, KU DE TA presents an immersive summer party filled with magical theatrics, inviting you to a nightscape where the boundaries between real and surreal are limited only by your imagination. Indulge in a multisensory experience as the iconic beach club is transformed with mesmerising décor and vibrant dance extravaganza, set to become one of the year’s hottest parties!

Party-goers can expect an eclectic line-up of entertainment featuring electrifying performances by German DJ and Producer, HOSH, a musical genius who knows how to lift a crowd with his house, techno and electronic beats; Dutch brothers from the South of France, Parallells, who will perform a hybrid live DJ set combining several genres in a cohesive energetic edge; and of course, KU DE TA’s resident DJs, Dave Marti and Loco Hero.

Before a long night of dancing and drinking, it’s good to fuel up with a sumptuous meal and KU DE TA has prepared a pre-party Supper Club dining experience starting from 7pm, featuring free-flow canapes and welcome drinks, before continuing to a 3-course dinner meticulously prepared by Executive Chef Jeremy Hunt.

Tickets are on sale now!

• Early Bird: IDR 750,000*

• General Admission: IDR 850,000*

• On the Door: IDR 1,000,000*

• Supper Club Dinner: IDR 2,200,000* (including 1 entrance ticket)

• VIP Table: IDR 20,000,000* (5 entrance tickets + 1 bottle of spirit)

• VIP Daybed: IDR 45,000,000* (10 entrance ticket + 2 bottles of spirits)

• VVIP: IDR 200,000,000* (Private area up to 50 pax.)

*Booking free and T&C apply



For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 736 969, email reservations@kudeta.com

KU DE TA

Jl. Kayu Aya no. 9, Seminyak

+62 361 736 969

reservations@kudeta.com

kudeta.com/whiteparty