Those who are familiar with the Westin brand will know that wellness and well-being are central to their guest experiences. So, with this in mind, the Westin Resort & Spa Ubud have created a special weekend program that invites you to recharge and revitalise in their idyllic valley escape.

This cosy and compact five-star stay is a family favourite. Perched above the Wos River, on the banks of a verdant Ubud valley, the property is design to be a haven of ultimate restoration. Whether you’re after rest, relaxation or rejuvenation, the facilities cater for what kind of stay you’re hoping to have.

Health-focused guests can take advantage of the riverside yoga pavilion (with daily yoga classes), the 24-hour WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio and steam room, and the nutritious (and still delicious) #EatWell menu program at Westin Ubud’s two restaurants. Other in-house activities, like RunWESTIN, invite you to explore the surrounding area whilst staying fit and active.

For those after more of a reset, this is when things get ‘heavenly’. Whether its a treatment in the trademark Heavenly Spa Ubud by Westin™; a long soak relaxing in their Heavenly Bath; or truly restful sleep in their iconically plush Heavenly Bed, found in each room. Otherwise, enjoying Westin Resort & Spa Ubud’s infinity pool looking over the valley, complete with a heated Whirlpool, is also a great way to unwind.

Weekend Wonders

In order to take full advantage of the above facilities offered at the Westin Resort & Spa Ubud over a single weekend, the property has prepared a special program, ‘Weekend Wonders’, which features some great added benefits. The program includes:



• Two Night Stay over Weekend (Check-in Friday, Check-out Sunday)

• Late Check Out of 3PM on Sunday

• One hour free-flow crafted cocktail at Lobby Bar for Two Persons

• Special Room Amenities

• 20% Discount for Heavenly Spa Ubud by Westin™ (not including facial treatments)

• 20% Food and Beverage discount (excluding alcohol)

The resort is a superb destination for children as well, catering to their needs through the Westin Family Kids Club which offers fun activities, educational programmes and even a children’s pool. So, visiting families will be well looked after.

To inquire or reserve the Weekend Wonders package:

Call +62 361 301 8989 | Email to resv.dpswr@westin.com | Use the booking code WKD at westinubud.com

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud

Jalan Loh Tunduh, Banjar Kangetan, Ubud

+62 361 301 8989

westinubud.com

